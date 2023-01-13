ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in metro Detroit: Marches, service and performances

By Brendel Hightower, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEEUa_0kDeCpvN00

A number of commemorative gatherings and community service opportunities are planned across metro Detroit for Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Many events celebrating King will be back in-person after a few years of virtual events amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Unity walks, notable speakers, service efforts, giveaways, entertainment to honor the civil rights icon's legacy are planned across the region.

Here's a look at some MLK events scheduled for Monday.

To add your event to the list, email Brendel Hightower at bhightower@freepress.com.

Let Freedom Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zC5xb_0kDeCpvN00

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. will host this free public event at the Fox Theatre in Detroit to honor singer Kem, Rabbi Daniel Syme, Bishop Charles Ellis, the Rev. JoAnn Watson, activist Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris and University of Michigan football player Blake Corum. Entertainment will be provided by Grammy-award winning artist Howard Hewett, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Youth Ensembles and the Martin Luther King Jr. High School Dance Workshop. Pastor Solomon Kinloch will deliver the opening message. Free tickets to the 4 p.m. event are available at 313Presents .com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEZi0_0kDeCpvN00

38th Annual Southfield MLK Peace Walk Celebration

The theme of this year’s peace walk in Southfield is “The Global Impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” The walk will depart at 9 a.m. Monday from Hope United Methodist Church at 26275 Northwestern Highway in Southfield, ending at the Southfield Pavilion at 26000 Evergreen Road, where there will be an 11 a.m. program and a Taste Fest immediately following the program. Participants are asked to wear masks. More information at mlktaskforcemi.org .

MLK Day at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History plans a series of offerings Monday, starting with an MLK prayer breakfast (ticket required) at 8 a.m. with keynote speaker Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd; free educational workshops and family-friendly programming follow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a free film screening of "Who We Are: A Chronicle on Racism in American" is scheduled 1-3 p.m., and a lecture from Charles Blow, journalist, commentator, op-ed columnist for The New York Times and political analyst for MSNBC, 4-5:30 p.m. The museum is located at 315 E. Warren, Detroit. More at thewright.org/2023-mlk-day-wright .

31st Keeper of the Dream Scholarship Awards Celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hJxj_0kDeCpvN00

Award-winning actor and bestselling author Hill Harper will be the keynote speaker at this event scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Oakland University, Oakland Center in the Founders Ballroom, 312 Meadow Brook in Rochester. Open to the public. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. More at oakland.edu/cmi/KOD .

Fueling Detroit: MLK Day of Service – Wayne State University

This 12th annual event presented by Wayne State University’s AmeriCorps Urban Safety program and Marathon Petroleum have health and wellness activities planned for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday. Activities will include food distribution, 1-3 p.m., youth dental services, hat and glove giveaways, wheel lock/club giveaways, dental screenings, a healthy cooking session, vegetable garden assembly and more at Kemeny Recreation, 2260 S. Fort in Detroit. Free. More at mlkserviceday2023.splashthat.com.

United We Walk - West Bloomfield

A day ahead of the holiday, the United We Walk Committee offers a variety of service projects to keep the life, dreams and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. alive with a 1 p.m. Sunday program; 1:30 p.m. walk; 2 p.m. service projects at West Bloomfield High School at 6000 Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield. Donations will be accepted for local charities. More at wbsd.org/community/united-we-walk .

MLK Day Community Celebration – Canton

Canton and Plymouth-Canton Community Schools will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with the event, “It Starts with Me,” at the Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 50400 Cherry Hill in Canton at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Free. More at cantonvillagetheater.org .

MLK Fellowship Breakfast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQWSE_0kDeCpvN00

This 20th annual breakfast event by the Macomb County Ministerial Alliance will feature gospel singer Vicky Winans and keynote speaker the Rev. Wendell Anthony of the NAACP, 9-12 p.m. Monday at MRCC Banquet Center, 23401 Mound in Warren. $50. More at the Macomb County Ministerial Alliance's Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Mg7r_0kDeCpvN00

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Henry Ford

View the Rosa Parks bus and listen to the story of her brave act that led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Visit the "With Liberty and Justice for All" exhibit and more, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday. Free admission and parking for MLK Day. More at thehenryford.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoTaM_0kDeCpvN00

MLK Day Celebration in Farmington

A full day of activities in partnership with the Community Equity Organization, Farmington Public Schools, Multicultural Multiracial Community Council (MCMR) and the Farmington Friends of the Library will take place Monday. Activities include a march down 12 Mile Road at 11 a.m.; Farmington IDEA Panel Discussion at noon, (livestreamed on the library’s YouTube channel); an interactive presentation at 2 p.m. with Anthony Lucas of the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers; dance performances and more. More at farmlib.org/mlk.

A Day On, Not a Day Off

The cities and school districts of Royal Oak and Berkley will have a joint MLK Day event to honor and remember King on Monday. The march steps off at 9:30 a.m. from Berkley High School, 2325 Catalpa Drive; service projects start at 10:15 a.m., and they include making blankets, sorting donations and making cards for first responders. More at romi.gov/998/MLK-Service-Day .

Celebrate the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the FIA

The Flint Institute of Arts will offer free admission for visitors to enjoy the museum's permanent collection, including a newly installed gallery dedicated to artwork by African American and African Diaspora artists on Monday. More at flintarts.org .

Justice Assembly and Awards Ceremony

In honor of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Michigan United will host an award ceremony for community leaders and organizations that made a difference for Michiganders at 11 a.m. Monday. This event is being held in partnership with Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, the Council of Baptist Pastors, Triumphant Life Christian Church, Fems for Democracy and Distill Social at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 13651 Dequindre in Detroit. More at Michigan People's Campaign .

2023 MLK Celebrations - EMU

Register for virtual academic program sessions and in-person sessions offered through Monday at Eastern Michigan University. Topics include The H.P. Jacobs Family, Mentoring for Success, Understanding Racism and Anti-Racism through Marketing Imagery and more. More at emich.edu/mlk .

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in metro Detroit: Marches, service and performances

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Words from MLK to live by

Good morning. It’s Monday, and it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day …. Yesterday, we wrote about a Detroit cop who broke barriers and escorted King in our Freep Flashback story. On Saturday, Free Press writer Scott Talley introduced us to Detroiter Robert Bland, 89, who had a face-to-face...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations

After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Getting guns off the street'

Hello, today is Tuesday. Let’s discuss something that could assist with lessening gun violence … It’s called “gun buybacks” — a process that allows cops to offer money for guns, no questions asked. Major cities around the world including Chicago and Los Angeles are known for holding massive gun buyback events. Locally, Oakland County spent $45,000 last fall to sponsor buybacks with payments as high as $300 per firearm depending on the type, reports Bill Laytner. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The 2023 Restaurant of the Year Classic will be determined by you

In recent years, metro Detroit’s culinary scene has been bustling. New restaurants have opened consistently and the range of cuisines available has grown exponentially. And then there are the eateries that have been serving diners for decades. There’s that age-old diner where you once stood on tiptoes to peer over the counter as a parent settled the check at the register. The Coney Island you’d visit for a bite after a late-night shift. The takeout spot where you pick up dinner for family birthdays. The bakery you stop into to break a religious fast. The spot where you had your first legal cocktail or the family-run restaurant where you’ve enjoyed a meal after church for as long as you can remember.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why we can't wait: It's past time to overhaul cash bail

In Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book, “Why We Can’t Wait,” he traced the history of the fight for civil rights and urged our nation to finally realize its promises of equality and justice for all its people. In this book, he also published a version of his powerful essay, “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” — a correspondence he originally authored as he sat incarcerated. What Dr. King called for was then considered so radical that he was relentlessly surveilled and eventually assassinated. And yet, so many of us seemingly expect the great social changes of our era to come...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan lawmakers to tackle taxes, abortion, civil rights and more this session

State Rep. Andrew Beeler really wanted to file the first new bill of the legislative session. So the Port Huron Republican recently spent the night in the Michigan State Capitol, a move he hoped would ensure he'd be first in line to give his proposals to the House clerk. But new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, relied on the perks of being in the majority and found a workaround — he took Democrat-sponsored bills to a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Doulas say new Medicaid policy supports their work, but not them

Women and infants’ health advocates around Michigan are celebrating a new policy that will allow pregnant people covered by Medicaid to pay for the services of a doula. The policy, enacted Jan. 1, puts Michigan on the list of just a handful of states that cover doula services, which have been shown to improve birth outcomes and decrease health and racial disparities. But doulas themselves, severely disappointed in the reimbursement rate set by the state, say...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Mother, 2 sons, found dead in Pontiac field; mental health crisis to blame, police say

A Pontiac mother was suffering a mental health crisis before she and her sons, ages 3 and 9, were found dead from hypothermia in a field on Sunday, according to Oakland County authorities. Monica Latrice Cannady, “believed someone was trying to kill her and everybody was in on it … including police,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a Monday news conference. “Family members attempted to get her help, but she refused and she fled with the children.”  ...
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan basketball makes timely second-half plays to top Northwestern, 85-78

Michigan basketball had the ball on a runout Sunday afternoon, after Northwestern's attempted entry pass into the lane went awry. Point guard Dug McDaniel corralled the loose ball and took it up the right side when he saw teammate Joey Baker streaking up the left. The freshman whipped a two-hand, overhand skip-pass across the court into the awaiting arms of Baker, who immediately went up with it for a 3-pointer. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'I want justice for them'

Good morning, it’s Sunday.I hope you're enjoying a warm morning beverage. That’s how long Crystal Cooper’s two boys were trapped in a house fire in Flint. It’s now eight months later, and Cooper is still hoping and waiting for answers to this nightmare that involves allegations of lies and misconduct by two firefighters, the firing of a chief who disclosed their conduct, and a mayor accused of hiding the truth to win an election, Tresa Baldas reports in this story.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy