Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in metro Detroit: Marches, service and performances

A number of commemorative gatherings and community service opportunities are planned across metro Detroit for Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Many events celebrating King will be back in-person after a few years of virtual events amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Unity walks, notable speakers, service efforts, giveaways, entertainment to honor the civil rights icon's legacy are planned across the region.

Here's a look at some MLK events scheduled for Monday.

To add your event to the list, email Brendel Hightower at bhightower@freepress.com.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. will host this free public event at the Fox Theatre in Detroit to honor singer Kem, Rabbi Daniel Syme, Bishop Charles Ellis, the Rev. JoAnn Watson, activist Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris and University of Michigan football player Blake Corum. Entertainment will be provided by Grammy-award winning artist Howard Hewett, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Youth Ensembles and the Martin Luther King Jr. High School Dance Workshop. Pastor Solomon Kinloch will deliver the opening message. Free tickets to the 4 p.m. event are available at 313Presents .com .

The theme of this year’s peace walk in Southfield is “The Global Impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” The walk will depart at 9 a.m. Monday from Hope United Methodist Church at 26275 Northwestern Highway in Southfield, ending at the Southfield Pavilion at 26000 Evergreen Road, where there will be an 11 a.m. program and a Taste Fest immediately following the program. Participants are asked to wear masks. More information at mlktaskforcemi.org .

Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History plans a series of offerings Monday, starting with an MLK prayer breakfast (ticket required) at 8 a.m. with keynote speaker Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd; free educational workshops and family-friendly programming follow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a free film screening of "Who We Are: A Chronicle on Racism in American" is scheduled 1-3 p.m., and a lecture from Charles Blow, journalist, commentator, op-ed columnist for The New York Times and political analyst for MSNBC, 4-5:30 p.m. The museum is located at 315 E. Warren, Detroit. More at thewright.org/2023-mlk-day-wright .

Award-winning actor and bestselling author Hill Harper will be the keynote speaker at this event scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Oakland University, Oakland Center in the Founders Ballroom, 312 Meadow Brook in Rochester. Open to the public. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. More at oakland.edu/cmi/KOD .

This 12th annual event presented by Wayne State University’s AmeriCorps Urban Safety program and Marathon Petroleum have health and wellness activities planned for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday. Activities will include food distribution, 1-3 p.m., youth dental services, hat and glove giveaways, wheel lock/club giveaways, dental screenings, a healthy cooking session, vegetable garden assembly and more at Kemeny Recreation, 2260 S. Fort in Detroit. Free. More at mlkserviceday2023.splashthat.com.

A day ahead of the holiday, the United We Walk Committee offers a variety of service projects to keep the life, dreams and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. alive with a 1 p.m. Sunday program; 1:30 p.m. walk; 2 p.m. service projects at West Bloomfield High School at 6000 Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield. Donations will be accepted for local charities. More at wbsd.org/community/united-we-walk .

Canton and Plymouth-Canton Community Schools will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with the event, “It Starts with Me,” at the Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 50400 Cherry Hill in Canton at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Free. More at cantonvillagetheater.org .

This 20th annual breakfast event by the Macomb County Ministerial Alliance will feature gospel singer Vicky Winans and keynote speaker the Rev. Wendell Anthony of the NAACP, 9-12 p.m. Monday at MRCC Banquet Center, 23401 Mound in Warren. $50. More at the Macomb County Ministerial Alliance's Facebook page.

View the Rosa Parks bus and listen to the story of her brave act that led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Visit the "With Liberty and Justice for All" exhibit and more, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday. Free admission and parking for MLK Day. More at thehenryford.org .

A full day of activities in partnership with the Community Equity Organization, Farmington Public Schools, Multicultural Multiracial Community Council (MCMR) and the Farmington Friends of the Library will take place Monday. Activities include a march down 12 Mile Road at 11 a.m.; Farmington IDEA Panel Discussion at noon, (livestreamed on the library’s YouTube channel); an interactive presentation at 2 p.m. with Anthony Lucas of the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers; dance performances and more. More at farmlib.org/mlk.

The cities and school districts of Royal Oak and Berkley will have a joint MLK Day event to honor and remember King on Monday. The march steps off at 9:30 a.m. from Berkley High School, 2325 Catalpa Drive; service projects start at 10:15 a.m., and they include making blankets, sorting donations and making cards for first responders. More at romi.gov/998/MLK-Service-Day .

The Flint Institute of Arts will offer free admission for visitors to enjoy the museum's permanent collection, including a newly installed gallery dedicated to artwork by African American and African Diaspora artists on Monday. More at flintarts.org .

In honor of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Michigan United will host an award ceremony for community leaders and organizations that made a difference for Michiganders at 11 a.m. Monday. This event is being held in partnership with Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, the Council of Baptist Pastors, Triumphant Life Christian Church, Fems for Democracy and Distill Social at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 13651 Dequindre in Detroit. More at Michigan People's Campaign .

Register for virtual academic program sessions and in-person sessions offered through Monday at Eastern Michigan University. Topics include The H.P. Jacobs Family, Mentoring for Success, Understanding Racism and Anti-Racism through Marketing Imagery and more. More at emich.edu/mlk .

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com .

