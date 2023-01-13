(KNSI) – The Bernick Family Foundation is awarding a total of $150,000 in grants to 10 organizations throughout the central part of the state. In the immediate St. Cloud area, the City of Melrose has been selected. The foundation is giving the municipality $15,000 to help make improvements to Sauk River Park. Also picked was the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota. It is receiving $15,000 for the CareerSTART Workforce Development Program. The Sartell Lions Club tied for the most money gifted, with $20,000 going to its inclusive playground campaign.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO