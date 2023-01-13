Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Barneløpet Scheduled For Sunday
(KNSI) – Area Sons of Norway chapters and the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota will host their annual Barneløpet on Sunday. Registration is same-day, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Member Frank Haynes says if the forecast holds and trail conditions remain in good shape, turnout should be high.
knsiradio.com
Bernick Family Foundation Announces Grant Winners
(KNSI) – The Bernick Family Foundation is awarding a total of $150,000 in grants to 10 organizations throughout the central part of the state. In the immediate St. Cloud area, the City of Melrose has been selected. The foundation is giving the municipality $15,000 to help make improvements to Sauk River Park. Also picked was the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota. It is receiving $15,000 for the CareerSTART Workforce Development Program. The Sartell Lions Club tied for the most money gifted, with $20,000 going to its inclusive playground campaign.
knsiradio.com
Iron Street Distillery Opening Tuesday
(KNSI) – Iron Street Distillery opens Tuesday, representing one of the key pieces to an east side revival in St. Cloud. Co-Owner John Martens says everything about the business pays homage to the history of the old International Harvester building where it is located. “We’ve got one called Red...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Hosting First Downtown Bloody Mary Crawl This Spring
(KNSI) — A new event celebrating a popular cocktail will debut this spring. The inaugural Downtown Bloody Mary Crawl & Contest will take place March 26th from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at multiple businesses and restaurants in St. Cloud. Director of Downtown Planning & Development for the Downtown Alliance...
Unique food chain opening new location in Minnesota
A unique and rapidly growing food chain is opening another new location in Minnesota this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, a fast-growing healthy "fast-food" chain is opening its newest Minnesota location in St. Cloud, according to local reports.
knsiradio.com
New Healthy Fast Food Franchise Opening In St. Cloud Saturday
(KNSI) – A new fast food franchise is opening in St. Cloud with plans for a second location in Waite Park. Nautical Bowls will open at 305 5th Avenue South on Saturday. Co-owner and General Manager Brent Wagner says their slogan is ‘super food, super life.’ He described what the restaurant serves. “What we are is an acai bowl shop. So basically the product is healthy fast food. We are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, with no refined sugars that are full of antioxidants and natural organic ingredients.”
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
FOX 21 Online
Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’
DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Drivers Should Watch for 6th Avenue North Lane Shift
(KNSI) — The lane shift on 6th Avenue North in St. Cloud that was pushed off due to weather earlier this month is back. Effective immediately, the traffic lanes of 6th Avenue North between 1st Street North and 2nd Street North will be shifted due to utility work. This work is not expected to impact traffic; however, drivers should proceed with caution while driving through the work zone.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Lawyer Appointed to Judgeship
(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz has appointed a St. Cloud lawyer to fill a soon-to-be vacant judgeship. Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. She has been asked to preside over a courtroom in Sherburne County and will be chambered in Elk River. She has...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)
ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
twincitieslive.com
Two staffers hurt after clash with students at Humboldt High School
Two school staff members were injured Friday morning in a confrontation with two students. The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to Humboldt High School at around 9:45 a.m. on a report of a few students involved in a physical confrontation with staff. When officers arrived, they found...
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week
(KNSI) — Minnesota schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 376 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices. During the last two years, families and educators in Minnesota have...
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
