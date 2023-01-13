Read full article on original website
Ice or Rice Cafe plans March opening in Cleveland’s Asiatown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s Asiatown restaurant scene is growing. Ice or Rice Cafe is taking over a former liquor store on the corner of East 38th Street and Payne Avenue. Brian Ng and his wife Rachel He, who live in the neighborhood, bought the building five years ago, renovated it and are creating the somewhat new concept. It will open in late March with about 20 seats and patio for more guests during warmer months.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Brecksville to pay North Royalton firm $555,000 to replace two culverts on Riverview Road
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will likely pay a North Royalton firm $555,000 to replace two stormwater culverts on Riverview Road between Snowville and Columbia roads. City Council was expected to vote tonight (Jan. 17) on the culvert-replacement contract, which would be awarded to DiGioia-Suburban Excavating Inc. “Both (culverts) are...
Company behind Legacy Village, Steelyard Commons, Avon Commons names new president
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First Interstate Properties, whose holdings include Avon Commons, Legacy Village and Steelyard Commons, has named a new president. Chris Goodrich was named president on Tuesday, taking over the position from co-founder Mitchell Schneider, who will remain with the real estate company as full-time executive chairman. Goodrich, who...
How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
Guards Fest 2023 includes entertainment, players, cleat-design competition, bat-making demo, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than half of the Cleveland Guardians 40-man roster are expected to attend Guards Fest, the traditional winter fan festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21. The fest, which was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of coronavirus concerns, is at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. It is filled with a variety of entertainment options.
Akron seeks feedback about uses for decommissioned portion of Akron Innerbelt
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron has launched a survey to gather community members’ feedback about how to use the land that was once the Akron Innerbelt in downtown Akron. The nine-question online survey is available to take through Jan. 31.
Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week
The project has been more than two years in the making
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
Cleveland illegal dumping hitting hard on city's East Side in early 2023
Charles James is fed up with the chronic illegal dumping that he said is plaguing his East 75th Street Cleveland neighborhood, and he's using the city and fellow residents to take action.
How to save when buying an RV and details on RVing the Great Lakes: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While they were recently in Cleveland for the Ohio RV Supershow, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach had to chance to sit down with Frank Wyzywany who works for Tiffin Motorhomes. On this week’s episode of “Rocking the RV Life,” Frank talks more about his company’s products while also...
Bright new moments and golden memories: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Some of these colder days, with rays of random sun, promote reflection. How much “then” and “now” do we need? How much stability, how much change? How many pictures of the past and visions of the future?. The blend is up to...
WKYC
Taste of Home: Cleveland restaurant serving Lebanese staples for 30+ years on West 25th Street
CLEVELAND — On Ohio City’s West 25th street, Nate’s Deli and Restaurant has been serving up Lebanese favorites and deli sandwiches and salads for over three decades, bringing one family’s cherished recipes to Northeast Ohio. For owner Ghassan Maalouf, the restaurant is more than just a...
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
Brecksville approves land sale agreement with Julie Billiart for former Chippewa School
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council has approved a formal real estate purchase and sale agreement with Julie Billiart Schools for the former Chippewa Elementary School on Wiese Road. Under the agreement, Julie Billiart is buying the Chippewa school property for $1.3 million. It plans to renovate the site and open...
New programs, grants to help Northeast Ohio senior citizens
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than $3 million in grants have been invested to help senior citizens in Northeast Ohio, officials said Tuesday. The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging announced new programs that will help seniors with home repairs; access to food and toiletries; and transportation. Doug Beach, the...
D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park
BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
signalcleveland.org
Weekly Chatter: Another call for a MetroHealth investigation, casino tax revenue and campaign hype
We first reported last week that Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber had launched an investigation into former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses after seeing media reports about the controversy. But Cuyahoga County Council also called on Faber to scrutinize the public hospital. In a Dec. 14...
Cocky’s Bagels aren’t just for breakfast; it’s National Bagel Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Growing up, Keene Cockburn had a distaste for processed sandwich bread, so he asked his mother to make him sandwiches on “everything bagels” to fuel his athletic pursuits – a habit he continued through his college days on the basketball court. Once he...
