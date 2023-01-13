CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s Asiatown restaurant scene is growing. Ice or Rice Cafe is taking over a former liquor store on the corner of East 38th Street and Payne Avenue. Brian Ng and his wife Rachel He, who live in the neighborhood, bought the building five years ago, renovated it and are creating the somewhat new concept. It will open in late March with about 20 seats and patio for more guests during warmer months.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO