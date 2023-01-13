ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice or Rice Cafe plans March opening in Cleveland’s Asiatown

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s Asiatown restaurant scene is growing. Ice or Rice Cafe is taking over a former liquor store on the corner of East 38th Street and Payne Avenue. Brian Ng and his wife Rachel He, who live in the neighborhood, bought the building five years ago, renovated it and are creating the somewhat new concept. It will open in late March with about 20 seats and patio for more guests during warmer months.
How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
Guards Fest 2023 includes entertainment, players, cleat-design competition, bat-making demo, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than half of the Cleveland Guardians 40-man roster are expected to attend Guards Fest, the traditional winter fan festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21. The fest, which was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of coronavirus concerns, is at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. It is filled with a variety of entertainment options.
D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park

BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
Community Policy