Super Bowl LVII Odds Updated Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend

By Dustin Schutte
 4 days ago
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! This weekend kicks off the journey to Super Bowl LVII, with six games spread out from Saturday through Monday on Wild Card Weekend. Before the first contest starts, Vegas has released some updated odds for the postseason.

The teams with the two best odds to claim the Lombardi Trophy this year both come from the AFC, likely because of the quarterback situation. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs own the best odds with the Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen, owning the second-best.

Philadelphia and San Francisco have the best chance to claim a Super Bowl ring out of the NFC, per Vegas. Here’s a complete look at the updated odds for this year’s postseason (per SI Sportsbook):

  • Kansas City Chiefs: +350
  • Buffalo Bills: +400
  • Philadelphia Eagles: +550
  • San Francisco 49ers: +550
  • Cincinnati Bengals: +750
  • Dallas Cowboys: +1100
  • Los Angeles Chargers: +2000
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500
  • Minnesota Vikings: +2800
  • Baltimore Ravens: +3300
  • Jacksonville Jaguars: +4000
  • Seattle Seahawks: +5000
  • Miami Dolphins: +6000
  • New York Giants: +6000

So, bettors, which team are you putting money on to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season?

NFL Makes Call on Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

In the weeks after the NFL canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Bills and Bengals, the league has been working towards a solution for a potential AFC Championship Game showdown between Buffalo and Kansas City. Earlier this week, a decision was made.

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium agreed to host the game, should the Bills and Chiefs reach the AFC Championship Game. It will be a neutral-site game to offset the difference in number of completed games.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin and his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “… Grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance.”

Kansas City owns the No. 1 seed in the AFC and received a first-round bye. Buffalo hosts Miami during Wild Card Weekend on Sunday.

Comments / 2

