Paterson, NJ

Was ex-Paterson councilman William McKoy targeted in baseball bat attack?

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

PATERSON — Was Friday morning’s baseball bat attack on former Councilman William McKoy a targeted assault or a random act?

That’s one of the questions Paterson police detectives are trying to determine as they plod through video recordings from home security cameras in McKoy’s prestigious Eastside neighborhood in investigating a crime that sent shockwaves through a city that’s not easily shocked.

Two men were waiting in a parked vehicle near McKoy’s home on 15th Avenue on Friday morning and when the former councilman walked from his house to his own car, they pounced on him, wearing masks and swinging their bats, law enforcement officers said.

McKoy was able to block the blows with his arms and legs, said Mayor Andre Sayegh.

“He’s a tough guy from Trench Town,” the mayor said, referring to McKoy’s upbringing in Kingston, Jamaica.

But the councilman suffered injuries and went to the emergency room at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and tests, the mayor said.

The assailants did not take anything from McKoy, said Sayegh and police officials. Law enforcement sources said the two men may have fled when a neighbor happened upon the scene.

McKoy could not be reached for comment, Sayegh said he spoke with the former councilman over the phone and that McKoy described the attack as “surreal,” a routine walk to his car that suddenly turned violent.

McKoy had been on the Paterson school board in the 1990s and served on the City Council as the 3rd Ward representative from 2000 to 2020. He also ran for mayor in 2018 and has organized an annual Christmas Party for children in Paterson as well as a summertime Jamaican festival in Eastside Park.

“It’s despicable for a man who gave 20 years of service to the city to get attacked like this,” said activist Ernest Rucker, a longtime McKoy supporter.

“I hope the culprits are found and are prosecuted to the fullest of the law,” said Councilwoman Maritza Davila. “These actions are to be condemned.”

Paterson Police Chief Engelbert Ribeiro said his detectives were aggressively working the case.

“We treat every violent attack on someone in Paterson seriously, but we take it personal when the attack is on one of our own,” Ribeiro said. “As a former councilman, we consider him one of our own.”

Councilman Alex Mendez, who represents the 3rd Ward where McKoy lives, did not respond to a message seeking his comments for this story. Mendez defeated McKoy in the 2020 election and the two of them have been bitter rivals for years.

McKoy lives just a few blocks from Eastside Park, part of a neighborhood where some people live in mansions built more than a century ago. A former president of the local neighborhood association, Michael Symonds, said attacks like the one against McKoy are uncommon in the area.

“I’m genuinely shocked to hear this,” Symonds said.

In the aftermath of the assault, there was no visible police presence around noon at McCoy’s Tudor-style home, where a campaign sign from his failed run in the 2020 election is still displayed on the front lawn.

Reinaldo Ramos, 70, the owner of a mechanic shop around the corner from McCoy’s home, said the Eastside Park Historic District — listed in the National Register in 2004, and home to some of the city’s wealthiest residents — is not as safe as many people think. Nevertheless, he was surprised that not even a former elected official could avoid falling victim to ever-rising crime.

“If the police can’t protect a councilman, they’re not going to protect us,” said Ramos, who opened Rambi Auto Repair 18 years ago. “I pray every day.”

Ramos, who noted that crime in the neighborhood usually spikes around the holidays, said a block away on Park Avenue, a pharmacist was robbed twice in one month. The last time it happened, the pharmacist — a pillar of the community, known for giving “the real price of medicine” — was pistol-whipped and no longer comes to work, fearing for his life, Ramos said.

On Friday, the Mort Jacobs Pharmacy remained open, but employees screen customers before unlocking the door. A few doors down, Martin Lantigua, 55, owner of Quality Smoke Shop, said he was also a robbery victim a few months ago, but said the alleged assault on McKoy was unusual.

“I don’t recall anyone getting beaten up. Robbed? Yes. But not beaten up,” said Lantigua, who immigrated to Paterson from the Dominican Republic in 1984. “The last few years it’s been getting unsafe.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Was ex-Paterson councilman William McKoy targeted in baseball bat attack?

