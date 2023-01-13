Former Alabama football star Amhaad Galloway dead at 42

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead in his St. Louis apartment on Monday, according to WVTM13 .

Galloway, 42, was an eighth grade English teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, where the school’s principal, Susan Reid, said he was found deceased during a welfare check.

“Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible. So, we knew something might be wrong,” Reid told WVTM13. “There wasn’t anything disrupted at Ahmaad’s apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue.”

Ahmaad Galloway of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks on September 30, 2000. Sporting News via Getty Images

Ahmaad Galloway with his children Austin and Aubrey. Facebook/Kim Slaughter

A cause of death has not been determined for Galloway, who played for the Crimson Tide from 1999 to 2002, finishing with 1,830 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“The medical examiner is working to find out how Ahmaad died,” Reid said. “The family is coming together from different parts of the country before deciding on funeral arrangements.”

Galloway served primarily as a backup to future NFL MVP Shaun Alexander in his time in Tuscaloosa. He was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft, and sat out his rookie season while rehabbing a knee injury he sustained in his senior year at Alabama.

Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway runs with the ball while Tony White #51 reaches to tackle him during the Rose Bowl game on Sept. 2, 2000 in Pasadena, California. Getty Images

“When Ahmaad arrived at Bama, he was humble, yet mature beyond his years,” former Crimson Tide offensive lineman Griff Redmill told WCTM13. “He was mature and very put together — I knew right away that he was a person that could be my friend for life.”

Upon his return to the field, Galloway played in NFL Europe with the Scottish Claymores, before spending a season with the San Diego Chargers. He last played for the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005.

Galloway went into high school coaching in 2010. He is survived by two children, Austin and Aubrey.

Ahmaad Galloway of the San Diego Chargers poses for his 2005 NFL headshot at photo day in San Diego, California. NFL via Getty Images

San Diego Chargers running back Ahmaad Galloway runs against the St. Louis Rams during a preseason game, Aug. 21, 2005 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. Getty Images

“Ahmaad was always quiet and humble,” Galloway’s sister Kimberley Slaughter said. “My brother loved football growing up and later loved his children Austin and Aubrey.”

Reid said that the door to Galloway’s classroom at the school will be kept shut out of respect, adding that students will make signs and banners in his memory. Students at Compton-Drew Middle School are receiving counseling.