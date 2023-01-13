ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Eddy Nizingabo Wanted by Gallatin Police on Multiple Felony Warrants

By Michael Carpenter
 4 days ago
Eddy Nizingabo

From Gallatin Police Department 1-12-2023

BOLO for Eddy Nizingabo DOB 04/12/1993 felony warrants have been obtained for this individuals arrest for theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and criminal simulation.

In September 2022 Eddy Nizingabo purchased 2 cellphones from the Phone Zone in Gallatin through the use of a fraudulently obtained credit card, and a stolen Tennesee ID. He was seen on the same date driving a white Ford Fusion SEL displaying tag BGJ0771. Which is a swapped tag.

Please contact Investigator Pryor with the Gallatin Police Department with any information on this case. 615-452-1313 ext. 3294. [email protected]

Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
