Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro

By Alliyah Sims, Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road.

Mount Airy parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, Surry County deputies say

The sheriff’s office says that they responded to a discharge of a firearm around 7:45 a.m. on Friday. When they got to the scene, they heard several shots being fired. A suspect was taken into custody, and there were no injuries reported.

There was no indication of whether or not there was any property damage.

Some people shared a video of the deputies in their yards, and others say they heard at least three gunshots before deputies blocked their streets.

Other than the occasional sounds of roosters crowing, people living on Candlenut Road say it’s pretty quiet on their street.

“I’ve never seen anyone speeding down this street. I’ve never seen any strange cars on this street,” said neighbor Maggie Morier. “It was a little unusual to open the garage door and see a SWAT team going down the street.”

Sheila Mounce lives one street over. She wasn’t home when the chaos unfolded, but she watched it all on ring camera.

Former Greensboro officer faces multiple charges, including sexual battery, assaulting female

She worried about her daughter who was home alone at the time.

“I was told if they didn’t get the situation under control, they were going to start evacuating people out the house…luckily, they were able to get it under control,” Mounce said.

No injuries were reported.

