PA live! 1.17.2023 Dear PA Live
Miss Pennsylvania contestant visits PA live!
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Shakira Jackson, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and a contestant in the upcoming Miss Pennsylvania pageant. Shakira talked about her journey in pageantry, and what she’s doing to prepare for Miss Pennsylvania. She also explains her platform, and answers some example pageant questions.
Wilhelmina Birthday | 1.17.23 Pa Live!
Replacing the Columbia Street Bridge
Eyewitness Weather Webcast 1.17.2023
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 1.17.23 (11am)
Shooter at large as cinema shooting investigation intensifies
Shapiro: Pennsylvania rejected extremism
Josh Shapiro to be sworn in as Pennsylvania's 48th governor
Times Leader Publisher talks Best of the Best competition
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Kerry Miscavage, publisher at the Times Leader Media Group, visited PA live! to celebrate the new studio. Kerry says that nominations are now open for the Best of the Best competition at the Times Leader. She gives instructions on how to nominate someone from the Wyoming Valley who you think deserves this award.
Pennsylvania State Police announce fourth quarter firearms purchase denial investigations
The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted over 300,000 background checks during the fourth quarter, making it the second-highest quarter of the year.
SBC Brewing at upcoming Shapiro Inauguration
Midstate participates in MLK Day of Service
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Throughout the country, people will gather to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King, including people here in the Midstate. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Throughout the country, people will gather to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King, including people here in the Midstate.
Austin Davis sworn in as Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania
Poconos prove to be a Winter Wonderland
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Brianna Strunk reported on the fun things to do in the Poconos. Briana talked about some of the fun things to do in the Winter, including some of the Poconos best skiing options. Briana also gave some advice for anyone looking...
19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody
Attorney Brian Vinsko helps you sell your house
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Attorney Brian Vinsko from Vinsko & Associates came to the new studio for this week’s Law on PA live!. Brian gave some advice on how to go about selling your house. He talked about whether you should use a realtor or sell by owner, how to spruce up your home before the sale, and how to hire a real estate attorney.
