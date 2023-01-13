Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Guitarist Jeff Beck Has Died at 78
The rock world has lost an immense talent as legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck died Tuesday (Jan. 10) at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by Beck's publicist, who issued a statement that reads, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
Alice Cooper Calls Jeff Beck Greatest Guitarist of All Time, Recalls Opening for Yardbirds When He Was 16
Alice Cooper is one of the many musicians in the rock 'n' roll world who've posted on social media to pay their respects to legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who died on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at 78. In his post, Cooper called the late rocker the greatest guitarist of all time, and recalled opening for The Yardbirds when he was just 16.
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
Now Neal Schon Says Original Journey Keyboardist Gregg Rolie WON’T Be Part of 50th Anniversary Tour
With more plot twists than an afternoon soap opera, now Journey guitarist Neal Schon says keyboardist Gregg Rolie WILL NOT be back with the band. Schon had previously teased that Rolie, the band's original keyboardist, would be joining them on their 50th anniversary tour, starting next month. To bring you...
Ville Valo Plays 9 HIM Songs at First-Ever Solo Show + Now Our Heart Aches in the Best Way
At his first-ever live performance under the new moniker VV, Ville Valo reclaimed a significant piece of his past while also looking forward, evenly dividing his 18-song setlist into nine new tracks and an additional nine HIM covers. The show was held on Jan. 13 at Tavastia, a nightclub in...
Steve Vai Reunited With Stolen ‘Swiss Cheese’ Guitar From David Lee Roth ‘Yankee Rose’ Video After 36 Years
Steve Vai has been reunited with a significant piece from his guitar history, revealing over the weekend that the "swiss cheese" guitar that he used during filming of David Lee Roth's "Yankee Rose" video has been found and returned after being missing for 36 years. The distinctive green guitar was...
Vince Neil Issues Statement on COVID Diagnosis + Canceling RokIsland Festival Appearance
After contracting COVID-19, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has canceled his upcoming appearance at the RokIsland festival, as confirmed in a new statement. The five-day glam rock-oriented fest will be held from Jan. 17-21in Key West, Florida with host Eddie Trunk and Neil was originally slated to perform as a solo act on Jan. 19. Now, Lynch Mob and Slaughter have been added to that day's lineup, which also features Quiet Riot and 38 Special, the latter of which will serve as the new headliner. Additionally, Wig Wam, who were also supposed to play on the 19th, have bowed out.
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Charlie Benante Names ‘The Best Thrash Record’ Ever and It’s Not What You Might Think
Considering that the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal are Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer, you’d probably say that one of them created the subgenre’s greatest record, right? Well, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante would disagree, as he feels that the “demo tape” of a certain Californian band reigns supreme.
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Once Dated Lady Gaga, Shannon Larkin Reveals
A lot of musicians have dated each other, but who do you think would make an unlikely couple? Apparently, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga, which was confirmed by drummer Shannon Larkin. Larkin was featured as a guest during a new episode of the 2020'd Podcast, and one...
Jonathan Cain Says He Will Tour With Journey in 2023 Amid Legal Dispute With Neal Schon
Journey will be taking part in their 50th anniversary tour this year, but there's still plenty of intrigue surrounding who will actually be part of the trek. Though guitarist Neal Schon recently hinted that fans would be seeing former keyboardist Gregg Rolie during the tour, the group's longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain revealed in a social media post that he's enjoying some time on the ski slopes before "hitting the road with Journey."
Twitter Is Confused After Twenty One Pilots Release New Song You Can’t Hear
There's nothing like the surprise drop of a new song and being on hand to hear it for the first time, but during a recent livestream celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Vessel album, Twenty One Pilots left fans a little confused and bemused with the announcement and performance of a new song.
Robotic Band Playing Metallica Still Isn’t as Tight as James Hetfield’s Right Hand
One Hacker Band is the brainchild of one serious techie who has modded a guitar, bass and drum kit with programmed robotic components that then play songs by iconic artists such as Nirvana and Metallica. But these robots still don't have a picking technique quite as tight as James Hetfield and that dominant right hand of his.
Palisades Announce Breakup, Will Reunite With Former Singer for Final Show
The New Jersey post-hardcore band Palisades, who spent a decade recording for the punk and metal outpost Rise Records, have announced their breakup with a final show in their home state next month. Former longtime Palisades lead vocalist Lou Miceli Jr. will return for the last performance. The group and...
Periphery’s New Album Is Actually Called ‘Djent Is Not a Genre’
Did someone just open up a can of worms? Periphery are on their way back with new music and they've decided to title their latest album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, inevitably opening up a new debate in the process. First, let's get to the basics of the...
Why Matt Sorum Plays the Same Drum Fill 23 Times in Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’
"November Rain" is one of Guns N' Roses' biggest hits, and there are quite a few stories behind the song. While we still can't tell you how Stephanie Seymours dies in its cinematic video, we can tell you why Matt Sorum played the same drum fill 23 times during the recording.
Why Max Cavalera’s Guitars Only Have Four Strings on Them
For decades, Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura, Nailbomb, Killer Be Killed, Go Ahead and Die) has been known to equip his guitars with only four strings, but why?. The obvious answer is that he simply doesn't need them, right? Sure, but let's dig a bit deeper because there's certainly...
Why Matt Bellamy Thinks Muse + Iron Maiden Are Actually A Lot Alike
Muse are a band that has become a bit heavier over time, especially on last year's album Will of the People and in an interview with Classic Rock, frontman Matt Bellamy reveals his heavy metal... umm... muses... and how his band and Iron Maiden are actually a lot alike despite sounding worlds apart.
Brian May Reveals Which Jeff Beck Song He Considers ‘Most Beautiful Bit of Guitar Music Ever Recorded’
Queen's Brian May is considered a guitar hero to many, but for him, Jeff Beck was his hero despite only being a few years older. Like many, May is reflecting on Jeff Beck's life and legacy as one of the premiere musicians in rock after the guitar great's death on Tuesday. In the midst of a lengthy commentary, May also shares the Beck song that he feels is possibly "the most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded."
Poll: What’s the Best Black Sabbath Album? – Vote Now
Black Sabbath are often credited as the innovators of heavy metal, and have a total of 19 studio albums under their belt. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday...
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0