ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Legendary Guitarist Jeff Beck Has Died at 78

The rock world has lost an immense talent as legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck died Tuesday (Jan. 10) at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by Beck's publicist, who issued a statement that reads, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
Loudwire

Vince Neil Issues Statement on COVID Diagnosis + Canceling RokIsland Festival Appearance

After contracting COVID-19, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has canceled his upcoming appearance at the RokIsland festival, as confirmed in a new statement. The five-day glam rock-oriented fest will be held from Jan. 17-21in Key West, Florida with host Eddie Trunk and Neil was originally slated to perform as a solo act on Jan. 19. Now, Lynch Mob and Slaughter have been added to that day's lineup, which also features Quiet Riot and 38 Special, the latter of which will serve as the new headliner. Additionally, Wig Wam, who were also supposed to play on the 19th, have bowed out.
KEY WEST, FL
Loudwire

Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show

Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Loudwire

Godsmack’s Sully Erna Once Dated Lady Gaga, Shannon Larkin Reveals

A lot of musicians have dated each other, but who do you think would make an unlikely couple? Apparently, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga, which was confirmed by drummer Shannon Larkin. Larkin was featured as a guest during a new episode of the 2020'd Podcast, and one...
Loudwire

Jonathan Cain Says He Will Tour With Journey in 2023 Amid Legal Dispute With Neal Schon

Journey will be taking part in their 50th anniversary tour this year, but there's still plenty of intrigue surrounding who will actually be part of the trek. Though guitarist Neal Schon recently hinted that fans would be seeing former keyboardist Gregg Rolie during the tour, the group's longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain revealed in a social media post that he's enjoying some time on the ski slopes before "hitting the road with Journey."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Loudwire

Why Max Cavalera’s Guitars Only Have Four Strings on Them

For decades, Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura, Nailbomb, Killer Be Killed, Go Ahead and Die) has been known to equip his guitars with only four strings, but why?. The obvious answer is that he simply doesn't need them, right? Sure, but let's dig a bit deeper because there's certainly...
Loudwire

Why Matt Bellamy Thinks Muse + Iron Maiden Are Actually A Lot Alike

Muse are a band that has become a bit heavier over time, especially on last year's album Will of the People and in an interview with Classic Rock, frontman Matt Bellamy reveals his heavy metal... umm... muses... and how his band and Iron Maiden are actually a lot alike despite sounding worlds apart.
Loudwire

Brian May Reveals Which Jeff Beck Song He Considers ‘Most Beautiful Bit of Guitar Music Ever Recorded’

Queen's Brian May is considered a guitar hero to many, but for him, Jeff Beck was his hero despite only being a few years older. Like many, May is reflecting on Jeff Beck's life and legacy as one of the premiere musicians in rock after the guitar great's death on Tuesday. In the midst of a lengthy commentary, May also shares the Beck song that he feels is possibly "the most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded."
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Black Sabbath Album? – Vote Now

Black Sabbath are often credited as the innovators of heavy metal, and have a total of 19 studio albums under their belt. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday...
Loudwire

Loudwire

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy