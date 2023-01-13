After contracting COVID-19, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has canceled his upcoming appearance at the RokIsland festival, as confirmed in a new statement. The five-day glam rock-oriented fest will be held from Jan. 17-21in Key West, Florida with host Eddie Trunk and Neil was originally slated to perform as a solo act on Jan. 19. Now, Lynch Mob and Slaughter have been added to that day's lineup, which also features Quiet Riot and 38 Special, the latter of which will serve as the new headliner. Additionally, Wig Wam, who were also supposed to play on the 19th, have bowed out.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO