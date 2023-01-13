Leann Rimes Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Too Much Grief’

Following the news that Lisa Marie Presley suddenly passed away at the age of 54 , country music star LeAnn Rimes took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking tribute to Elvis Presley’s only child.

In her latest tweet, Rimes declared that Lisa Marie Presley’s passing is heartbreaking. “I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms,” Rimes wrote. “My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years.”

The tragedy that Rimes was referring to was Lisa Marie Presley losing her son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020. Her oldest son had died by suicide at the age of 27. In July 2022, she marked the second anniversary of Benjamin’s death on Instagram by sharing a photo of the mother-son duo’s matching foot tattoos.

“Several years ago, on Mother’s Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet,” Lisa Marie Presley wrote at the time . “It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond.”

A couple of months later, Lisa Marie Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day. In the essay, Elvis Presley’s daughter reflected on the loss of Benjamin. “My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she further wrote. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

Along with Benjamin, Lisa Marie Presley also has three other children. They are Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Suffered From Cardiac Arrest Prior to Her Passing

As previously reported , Lisa Marie Presley suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit with the aid of a pacemaker. TMZ reported at the time that Presley was placed in an induced coma and was in critical condition.

TMZ also reported that prior to being hospitalized, Lisa Marie Presley was in a critical state when paramedics were called to her residence. Her housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in the bedroom. Danny Keough, her ex-husband who currently lives with her, then came home after dropping their children off at school. He notably administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Unfortunately hours after the incident was reported, Lisa Marie Presley’s mother, Priscilla, confirmed that she had passed away. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla then shared. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

