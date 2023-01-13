ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leann Rimes Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Too Much Grief’

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago

Following the news that Lisa Marie Presley suddenly passed away at the age of 54 , country music star LeAnn Rimes took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking tribute to Elvis Presley’s only child.

In her latest tweet, Rimes declared that Lisa Marie Presley’s passing is heartbreaking. “I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms,” Rimes wrote. “My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years.”

The tragedy that Rimes was referring to was Lisa Marie Presley losing her son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020. Her oldest son had died by suicide at the age of 27. In July 2022, she marked the second anniversary of Benjamin’s death on Instagram by sharing a photo of the mother-son duo’s matching foot tattoos.

“Several years ago, on Mother’s Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet,” Lisa Marie Presley wrote at the time . “It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond.”

A couple of months later, Lisa Marie Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day. In the essay, Elvis Presley’s daughter reflected on the loss of Benjamin. “My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she further wrote. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

Along with Benjamin, Lisa Marie Presley also has three other children. They are Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Suffered From Cardiac Arrest Prior to Her Passing

As previously reported , Lisa Marie Presley suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit with the aid of a pacemaker. TMZ reported at the time that Presley was placed in an induced coma and was in critical condition.

TMZ also reported that prior to being hospitalized, Lisa Marie Presley was in a critical state when paramedics were called to her residence. Her housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in the bedroom. Danny Keough, her ex-husband who currently lives with her, then came home after dropping their children off at school. He notably administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Unfortunately hours after the incident was reported, Lisa Marie Presley’s mother, Priscilla, confirmed that she had passed away. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla then shared. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

The post Leann Rimes Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Too Much Grief’ appeared first on Outsider .

Related
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Sends Emotional Message to Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death

Lisa Marie Presley passed away last night (01/12) after suffering a cardiac arrest. Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter’s death. Over the next few hours, shockwaves of sadness and mourning spread across the world. Many celebs, including Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Nicolas Cage, came forward to offer sweet words about her. Earlier today, Dolly Parton took to social media to share her condolences with Priscilla.
Taste of Country

Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]

Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
CALABASAS, CA
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Celebrates Elvis’ 88th Birthday With Emotional Post

While celebrating her former husband’s 88th birthday, Priscilla Presley shared a touching message on her Twitter for those who are still big fans of Elvis. In the touching social media post, Priscilla Presley declared, “It’s Elvis’ 88th birthday today. It’s so hard to believe he is gone but he is always [in] our hearts. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive.”
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Speaks Out About Animal Treatment on Set

Yellowstone is home to a litany of talented actors, musicians, and real-life cowboys. However, it also boasts a massive cast of animals including horses, cattle, bison, and more. In the past, we’ve seen some level of violence against animals within the fictional series, most prominently when Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler has been forced to put down a horse. On Monday, though, Lloyd Pierce actor Forrie J. Smith took to Instagram recently to assure fans of the hit Western that not a single animal has been harmed in the making of Yellowstone since it premiered in 2018. Check out his post below.
Outsider.com

What Boy Who Was Swept Away by Flood Said to His Mom

We have new details surrounding the tragic flooding incident that resulted in a five-year-old being swept away from his mother. As previously reported, a 5-year-old boy in California got lost from his mother earlier this week and remains missing as severe flooding and rainfall continue to batter the state. Before...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series

Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Erin Andrews Rocks Justin Jefferson’s Bling, Attempts Embarrassing Griddy During Pregame Show

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews is sporting some fresh bling for the Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants NFC Wild Card game Sunday. Andrews showed off her “game day glam” prior to kickoff, revealing that it belonged to Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Andrews went full-on Jefferson impression, giving her best griddy as well. Spoiler — this griddy will not be winning any awards in the future.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

