Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft is planning to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow
Microsoft is reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow, as the company looks to restructure its business and streamline operations. As reported by Sky News, the company is making the move in an effort to prepare for a “slowing global economy.” According to the report, the company could be cutting as much as five percent, or 11,000 jobs, from its workforce.
Trial over Elon’s ‘reckless’ Tesla tweet starts in S.F.
The trial over Elon Musk’s bombshell tweet four years ago that rattled Tesla investors -- who claim it cost them millions -- began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Tesla investors accuse the electric car company’s CEO of making what the Securities and Exchange Commission called “reckless, false and misleading” statements about a plan to take the company private. On August 7, 2018, Musk posted a tweet saying,...
Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A nine-person jury was seated Tuesday to hear a trial that will determine whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk cheated investors by asserting in 2018 tweets that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private. The five-hour process set the stage...
Comments / 0