Elderly man dies after assaulted by Baltimore hospital employee, now ruled a homicide

BALTIMORE - A woman and her dog are recovering after being shot outside of a shopping center Sunday evening in Anne Arundel County.The dog, a nine-month-old named Raven, will need surgery after she was shot in her leg.The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.While the woman is expected to recover, the man who is helping to care for the dog said Raven's leg may have to be amputated.Police said a person dressed in dark clothing opened fire on a group of people standing outside some of the businesses."I heard about 8 to 10 shots, blocka, blocka, blocka," said Cheddar, a Brooklyn Park resident.The woman and her dog were shot in the leg.Izzy White, a homeless advocate who helps people who frequent the shopping center, took Raven to an emergency animal hospital.White told WJZ the woman has been released from the hospital, but Raven needs surgery."The doctor told me that the dog would need either attemptive reconstructive surgery or the dog would need an amputation which is what I think we're going for tomorrow," White said.Anne Arundel County police have not identified a shooter.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO