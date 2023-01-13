Elderly man dies after assaulted by Baltimore hospital employee, now ruled a homicide

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
2 teen boys taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore double shooting Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two 16-year-old boys were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Moores Run Park neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Tuesday evening. At about 5:54 p.m., police officers were sent to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, said the department.
foxbaltimore.com
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Baltimore grandmother at East Baltimore church
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Manzie Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 69-year-old Evelyn Player at her East Baltimore church in November 2021, the City State's Attorney's Office confirmed. Smith received a sentence of Life suspending all but 50 years, followed by five years of probation. Police identified Smith in...
foxbaltimore.com
Unresponsive man found in East Baltimore declared dead on scene
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in East Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded after receiving reports of an unresponsive man in the rear of North Wolfe Street. Police say the man was located with signs of trauma to the body. He...
foxbaltimore.com
61-year-old arrested, charged after argument leads to shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged after a dispute at a local tavern, according to police. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old man stopped a Maryland Transit Authority (MTA) police officer and requested medical assistance. The officer observed that the victim was suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
Body With 'Trauma' Found Behind Baltimore Building: Police
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found behind a building in Baltimore, authorities say.The body was discovered by police after a report was made of an unresponsive man laying in the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Baltimore police.O…
Man seriously injured in shooting near Dundalk park
DUNDALK - A man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening in Dundalk.The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was hospitalized, but police said Tuesday they don't know whether his injuries are life-threatening.At one point, Veterans Park was completely roped off with crime scene tape. No arrests have been made. A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds. "Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.If you have information about this incident, contact police.
fox5dc.com
Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police investigate assault and robbery in Pikesville
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road. The victim was making a food delivery when they were stabbed and robbed.
Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver attacked and stabbed while delivering food in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - A food delivery driver is recovering after being stabbed over the weekend in Baltimore County. The violent incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville, not far from Reisterstown Road and Maryland State Police Headquarters. Baltimore County police tell WJZ several suspects approached the driver and demanded money.Authorities said even though he gave them his cash, one of the suspects stabbed the driver in the upper body. "That's the first thing I thought was strange—that he completely complied and still got hurt,"said Sarah Ramsey who lives nearby. Ramsey said her heart goes out to...
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Temple Hills had just delivered grocery order: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police say the man who was shot and killed Friday night in Temple Hills had just delivered a grocery store order before he was murdered. Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of Afton Street around 11:15 p.m. where they found 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Md. inside his SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
CBS News
23-year-old man dies after double shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 23-year-old man died early Monday after he was shot in a double shooting in West Baltimore, according to police. Officers said Kwantez Charles Henson was shot around 10:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. He died at the hospital several hours later, according to police.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
Carjacker racks up traffic tickets in 2020, owner waits on City to clear them
Two years after her car was stolen and her daughter carjacked at gunpoint, Aixa-Allyyn Jaxx waited for the City of Baltimore to remove the citation from her record.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager stabbed inside Lansdowne High School released from hospital
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 15-year-old girl who wasstabbed last week inside Lansdowne High School is out of the hospital. Video above: Student's video shows arrest after assault at Lansdowne HS. The student returned home with family after she was seriously hurt when police said one of her classmates used...
foxbaltimore.com
Electric blanket malfunction kills woman trapped inside house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just one day after being rescued from a Baltimore County house fire, police confirm the victim succumbed to her injuries. 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson died after becoming trapped Monday in a fire at her home, Baltimore County police confirm. Fire crews responded to the 4100 block...
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results
Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.
Woman recovering, dog needs surgery after both were shot in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE - A woman and her dog are recovering after being shot outside of a shopping center Sunday evening in Anne Arundel County.The dog, a nine-month-old named Raven, will need surgery after she was shot in her leg.The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.While the woman is expected to recover, the man who is helping to care for the dog said Raven's leg may have to be amputated.Police said a person dressed in dark clothing opened fire on a group of people standing outside some of the businesses."I heard about 8 to 10 shots, blocka, blocka, blocka," said Cheddar, a Brooklyn Park resident.The woman and her dog were shot in the leg.Izzy White, a homeless advocate who helps people who frequent the shopping center, took Raven to an emergency animal hospital.White told WJZ the woman has been released from the hospital, but Raven needs surgery."The doctor told me that the dog would need either attemptive reconstructive surgery or the dog would need an amputation which is what I think we're going for tomorrow," White said.Anne Arundel County police have not identified a shooter.
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in early morning West Baltimore shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. day
Police are investigating after a man was shot in West Baltimore, early on Martin Luther King Jr. day. At approximately 6:54AM, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Francis Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed...
Comments / 2