KVOE
Third deer poaching incident since early November under investigation in Lyon County
Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is investigating the county’s third deer poaching incident since early November. The latest one happened Jan. 9 near Roads 155 and M, or just southeast of Emporia. Most details are pending and there is no suspect description, but Scheve says the deer was killed “by illegal means after dark.”
KVOE
Lyon County deputies reminding residents not to dump trash at certain locations after incident at Rocky Ford Bridge
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents not to dump trash at bridges, roads, ditches or public property after a recent cleanup near Emporia. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office issued a social media post picturing close to 10 full trash bags after a cleanup effort at the Rocky Ford or Bird Bridge on Road P between Roads 140 and 150. The post reminds residents to use the Lyon County Transfer Station at 3100 West South in Emporia.
WIBW
Lyon Co. road closed as crews attempt to clear food from box truck rollover
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A road between Americus and Bushong in Lyon County is closed as crews attempt to clear food that spilled out of a box truck during an early-morning rollover accident. KVOE reports that just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, emergency crews were called to...
WIBW
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new ordinance that bars Topekans from possessing in any way a cut catalytic converter goes into effect on Monday. The Topeka Police Department says the Capital City’s governing body recently passed an ordinance to make it illegal for a resident to possess in any way a cut catalytic converter. The ordinance goes into effect today, Monday, Jan. 16.
KVOE
GREENWOOD COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Two arrested for alleged drug distribution near school; man arrested after alleged chase
A search warrant in Eureka led to two arrests on suspected drug distribution activity near a school. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says Jennifer Hess and Ashton Hess were both arrested Jan. 9 on suspected distribution of marijuana and psilocybin within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as possession of psilocybin, possession of paraphernalia and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. Jennifer Hess was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, while Ashton Hess was also arrested on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia for distribution purposes.
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
KVOE
No injuries following vehicle fire on Interstate 35 Monday evening
A vehicle was destroyed, however, no one was harmed following a vehicle fire on Interstate 35 Monday evening. According to Lyon County Deputy Colin Brozek, Emporia Police, Emporia Fire and Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies were called to I-35 mile marker 130 southbound just before 7:20 pm. Upon arrival, crews found a 2007 Chrysler Sebring fully engulfed in flames on the outside shoulder.
KVOE
BOX TRUCK CRASH: Americus Road traffic returns to normal flow shortly before noon
It took over six hours, but traffic on part of Americus Road returned to normal traffic flow shortly before lunch following a wreck early Tuesday. A box truck went off Road F between Roads 290 and 300 shortly after 5:20 am, blocking both lanes of traffic for a little over 90 minutes. A flagger directed one-lane traffic around the crash site until around 11:30 am.
KVOE
Fire destroys west Emporia trailer home, damages two others Monday night
Fire destroyed a west Emporia trailer home and damaged two others Monday night. Emporia Fire was dispatched to 930 Graphic Arts Lot 52 after 7 pm. By the time crews arrived, Battalion Chief Eron Stienlage says the fire had spread. Lot 52 was destroyed. Steinlage says fire spread to Lots...
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
WIBW
Wamego man arrested after drugs, stolen property, weapons found in search
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was arrested after drugs, stolen property and weapons were allegedly found in his home during a search warrant. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says officials executed a drug search warrant in the 3600 block of Apel Rd. in Wamego.
KVOE
Emporia City Commissioners holding bi-weekly action/study session Wednesday morning
Emporia City Commissioners could potentially amend a previous resolution declaring the city’s intent to issue bonds for a planned housing development during their regular meeting Wednesday. Commissioners previously approved the resolution declaring the city’s intent to issue $3.5 million in bonds for Capitol Holdings LLC. which is planning the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Trial for Lawrence man charged with raping two college students going to jury soon
A Douglas County jury on Tuesday will weigh testimony to decide whether they believe the accounts of two women, or the man who they say raped them both after a New Year’s Eve party three years ago. Chastleton J. Malone, now a 24-year-old KU graduate, faces three counts of...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Rape, indecent liberties case set for two hearings this week
A man accused of rape, indecent liberties and other counts will have two hearings this week in Lyon County District Court. Isaac Arron Lawrence is charged with single counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties, along with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, after an alleged incident on Christmas Eve 2021. The rape count has two alternate counts of aggravated indecent liberties attached.
KVOE
Variance request for single-family attached dwellings in downtown Emporia to get Planning Commission attention Tuesday
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission has its monthly meeting Tuesday evening. Board members will consider a variance request to build “multiple” single-family attached dwellings at 1023 and 1025 Merchant. They will also continue their conversations about proposed new zoning regulations. Board members will not discuss a...
WIBW
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck. The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give...
KVOE
Emporia Water Treatment plant ozone system restored; residents may continue to notice strange odor or taste through Tuesday evening
After more than 48 hours, Emporia Water Treatment Plant staff and vendors have restored the plant’s ozone system. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson, the system was restored Monday afternoon after crews and vendors worked over the weekend to “sync” the system. The ozone systems issues were first reported Saturday morning due to the failure of a programmable logic-controlling unit.
Lenexa police investigating man's shooting death on Interstate 435 as homicide
Police in Lenexa are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in a ditch on Interstate 435.
Emporia gazette.com
Gas leak may have contributed to mobile home fire
A gas leak may have behind a devasting structure fire Monday night that destroyed a mobile home in west Emporia, but the cause is still under investigation. Emporia Fire Department personnel were paged out to 930 Graphic Arts Road, lot 52, at 7:29 p.m. for reports of a fire at a trailer home. Upon arrival, fire crews found the home to be fully engulfed in flames.
