10 biggest cap hits for the Bears heading into 2023 offseason
The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, which culminated in a 10-game losing streak. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles will have north of $100 million in salary cap space, which should make for an exciting free agency. There will be another roster overhaul this offseason, although there are a number of key contributors that will be back in 2023.
With the 2022 season in the books, we’re taking a look at the Bears’ 10 biggest salary cap hits ahead of 2023.
Salary cap numbers courtesy of Spotrac.
RG Teven Jenkins
2023 cap hit: $2.29 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 0.98%
TE Cole Kmet
2023 cap hit: $2.41 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 1.03%
QB Trevor Siemian
2023 cap hit: $2.47 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 1.05%
K Cairo Santos
2023 cap hit: $3.25 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 1.39%
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
2023 cap hit: $4.5 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 1.92%
QB Justin Fields
2023 cap hit: $5.15 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 2.19%
C Lucas Patrick
2023 cap hit: $5.38 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 2.29%
DT Justin Jones
2023 cap hit: $7.4 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 3.15%
LG Cody Whitehair
2023 cap hit: $14.1 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 6.01%
S Eddie Jackson
2023 cap hit: $17.09 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 7.29%
Comments / 0