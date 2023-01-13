10 biggest cap hits for the Bears heading into 2023 offseason

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, which culminated in a 10-game losing streak. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles will have north of $100 million in salary cap space, which should make for an exciting free agency. There will be another roster overhaul this offseason, although there are a number of key contributors that will be back in 2023.

With the 2022 season in the books, we’re taking a look at the Bears’ 10 biggest salary cap hits ahead of 2023.

Salary cap numbers courtesy of Spotrac.

RG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

2023 cap hit: $2.29 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 0.98%

TE Cole Kmet

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2023 cap hit: $2.41 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 1.03%

QB Trevor Siemian

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

2023 cap hit: $2.47 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 1.05%

K Cairo Santos

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

2023 cap hit: $3.25 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 1.39%

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

2023 cap hit: $4.5 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 1.92%

QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2023 cap hit: $5.15 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 2.19%

C Lucas Patrick

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

2023 cap hit: $5.38 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 2.29%

DT Justin Jones

Jason Miller/Getty Images

2023 cap hit: $7.4 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 3.15%

LG Cody Whitehair

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2023 cap hit: $14.1 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 6.01%

S Eddie Jackson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2023 cap hit: $17.09 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 7.29%