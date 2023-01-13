Read full article on original website
Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A nine-person jury was seated Tuesday to hear a trial that will determine whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk cheated investors by asserting in 2018 tweets that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private. The five-hour process set the stage...
Trial over Elon’s ‘reckless’ Tesla tweet starts in S.F.
The trial over Elon Musk’s bombshell tweet four years ago that rattled Tesla investors -- who claim it cost them millions -- began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Tesla investors accuse the electric car company’s CEO of making what the Securities and Exchange Commission called “reckless, false and misleading” statements about a plan to take the company private. On August 7, 2018, Musk posted a tweet saying,...
