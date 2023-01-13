The trial over Elon Musk’s bombshell tweet four years ago that rattled Tesla investors -- who claim it cost them millions -- began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Tesla investors accuse the electric car company’s CEO of making what the Securities and Exchange Commission called “reckless, false and misleading” statements about a plan to take the company private. On August 7, 2018, Musk posted a tweet saying,...

