Seattle, WA

seattlemag.com

The Burien Effect

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Burien has evolved quite a bit since it detached itself from King County rule and incorporated as its own city almost three decades ago. The downtown area has become a destination for Seattleites seeking a quaint, charming shopping experience, and the 52,000-resident city just southwest of Sea-Tac Airport has become a haven for homebuyers seeking to escape skyrocketing Seattle housing prices.
BURIEN, WA
Crosscut

This Puget Sound school exemplifies inclusive education in WA

WOODINVILLE – It’s not necessarily what you see at Ruby Bridges Elementary School that showcases its inclusive education policies. The first thing a visitor might notice is what they don’t see. When the first bell rings, students who qualify for special education or disability accommodations don’t start...
WOODINVILLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Eastside Is December's Real Estate Market Loser

When the december data came in from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, there were a few notable surprises: Seattle proper experienced some surprising growth. All the other areas of King County were down. And the Eastside as a whole was down a whopping 13.66 percent in terms of year-over-year price growth.
SEATTLE, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue

In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle business owners fed up with crime hold town hall in Ballard

SEATTLE, Wash. — Multiple Seattle business owners who are angry with the continuous crime impacting their businesses called for change and help from elected leaders at a town hall in Ballard Monday night. The event was held at Steele Barber and Spa in Ballard. Matt Humphrey, the owner of...
SEATTLE, WA
theorcasonian.com

How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green

POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle City Light warns customers about scammers

Seattle City Light is warning customers to be careful who to trust over the phone, as scammers are calling customers posing as City Light employees. The company says someone is calling customers and threatening to turn off their power if they don’t make a payment immediately. In order to...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Who Are We Building For?: Housing & Access in Tacoma

Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As Tacoma grows and changes, what would you like to see in the City of Destiny? Housing and transportation are deeply interconnected and our policies on both influence who can access opportunities and services. Join us for a panel exploring how Tacomans’ needs and wants both match up and differ as we dive into what a future Tacoma could look like. This free Friday Forum panel event from Downtown On the Go will be held on January 27th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at Metro Parks Tacoma HQ (4702 S 19th St. Tacoma, WA 98405) and virtually over Zoom. It will feature panelists Jason Gauthier (South Sound Housing Affordability Partners), Brendan Nelson (Empowering People in Communities), and Tyler Garretson (Mayor’s Youth Commission of Tacoma). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).
TACOMA, WA
Big Country News

Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada

SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
SEATTLE, WA
singletracks.com

Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route

Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Tent campers at Tukwila church occupy new tiny house villages

TUKWILA, Wash. — A once sprawling homeless camp in Tukwila is now the site of the newest tiny house village and people living there say the opportunity is changing their lives. Riverton Park Village began operating Dec. 1 on the grounds of Riverton Park United Methodist Church. It offers...
TUKWILA, WA
KXLY

School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road

SEATTLE — Like the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries before them, the big U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits brought by public entities that seek to hold them accountable for a huge societal problem — in their case, the mental health crisis among youth.
SEATTLE, WA

