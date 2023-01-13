Read full article on original website
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area ranked fifth in the nation for rising inflation
(The Center Square) – While inflation continues to go down, the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area moved up in WalletHub’s most recent ranking of cities where inflation is rising the most. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier, per Thursday’s consumer price index data from the...
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
Homeless people died in record numbers in Seattle in 2022; fentanyl accounted for more than half
SEATTLE — A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region’s struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets. The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, the Seattle Times reported, and marked a 65% jump over 2021.
The Burien Effect
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Burien has evolved quite a bit since it detached itself from King County rule and incorporated as its own city almost three decades ago. The downtown area has become a destination for Seattleites seeking a quaint, charming shopping experience, and the 52,000-resident city just southwest of Sea-Tac Airport has become a haven for homebuyers seeking to escape skyrocketing Seattle housing prices.
Meta, Microsoft vacate office buildings as remote work, layoffs happen: Seattle Times
California [US], January 15 (ANI): In the latest sign of change in the tech sector -- and softness in the office market here -- Facebook parent Meta and Microsoft are separately vacating office buildings in Seattle and Bellevue in Washington, according to the Seattle Times. Facebook confirmed on Friday plans...
This Puget Sound school exemplifies inclusive education in WA
WOODINVILLE – It’s not necessarily what you see at Ruby Bridges Elementary School that showcases its inclusive education policies. The first thing a visitor might notice is what they don’t see. When the first bell rings, students who qualify for special education or disability accommodations don’t start...
The Eastside Is December's Real Estate Market Loser
When the december data came in from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, there were a few notable surprises: Seattle proper experienced some surprising growth. All the other areas of King County were down. And the Eastside as a whole was down a whopping 13.66 percent in terms of year-over-year price growth.
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue
In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
Seattle business owners fed up with crime hold town hall in Ballard
SEATTLE, Wash. — Multiple Seattle business owners who are angry with the continuous crime impacting their businesses called for change and help from elected leaders at a town hall in Ballard Monday night. The event was held at Steele Barber and Spa in Ballard. Matt Humphrey, the owner of...
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
Seattle City Light warns customers about scammers
Seattle City Light is warning customers to be careful who to trust over the phone, as scammers are calling customers posing as City Light employees. The company says someone is calling customers and threatening to turn off their power if they don’t make a payment immediately. In order to...
Who Are We Building For?: Housing & Access in Tacoma
Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As Tacoma grows and changes, what would you like to see in the City of Destiny? Housing and transportation are deeply interconnected and our policies on both influence who can access opportunities and services. Join us for a panel exploring how Tacomans’ needs and wants both match up and differ as we dive into what a future Tacoma could look like. This free Friday Forum panel event from Downtown On the Go will be held on January 27th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at Metro Parks Tacoma HQ (4702 S 19th St. Tacoma, WA 98405) and virtually over Zoom. It will feature panelists Jason Gauthier (South Sound Housing Affordability Partners), Brendan Nelson (Empowering People in Communities), and Tyler Garretson (Mayor’s Youth Commission of Tacoma). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).
In the Legislature: Groups gather in Olympia to discuss Washington ‘Age Wave’
With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The “Age Wave Coalition” breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger is a longtime member of...
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
Polling results show voter pessimism in SW Washington as state is divided on issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Jan. 5, Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. The poll, in its 31st year and conducted with the news organization Crosscut, interviewed 403 registered voters through a...
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route
Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
Tent campers at Tukwila church occupy new tiny house villages
TUKWILA, Wash. — A once sprawling homeless camp in Tukwila is now the site of the newest tiny house village and people living there say the opportunity is changing their lives. Riverton Park Village began operating Dec. 1 on the grounds of Riverton Park United Methodist Church. It offers...
School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road
SEATTLE — Like the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries before them, the big U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits brought by public entities that seek to hold them accountable for a huge societal problem — in their case, the mental health crisis among youth.
