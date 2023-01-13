Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
wdhn.com
Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
wtvy.com
Power lines and downed trees shut down highway and school
Russ Goodman became the 20th Circuit district attorney on Thursday, eight months after he defeated a first-term incumbent. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. Geneva police offer self-defense classes. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Geneva Police Department...
wdhn.com
Storms cause extensive damage to Zion Chapel school
JACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Zion Chapel school is recovering from the severe storms that swept through Coffee County. Classes were held virtually Friday after the building sustained damages from Thursday night’s storm. School officials discovered that the damage was more extensive than originally thought — multiple awnings were...
wtvy.com
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. One subject was injured during the incident at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. Police state the 32-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken directly to a Dothan area hospital where...
WCTV
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
wdhn.com
Zion Chapel school students to return after storms
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After severe storms damaged parts of the Zion Chapel School in Coffee County on Thursday, students will return to campus starting tomorrow. Classes were held virtually on Friday after the building sustained some extensive damages from Thursday night’s storm. Coffee County Superintendent Kelly...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Services Advise of Traffic Disruption of State Roads in Washington and Holmes Counties
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 90 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Chipley – Drivers may encounter a road closure from Railroad Drive to Church Avenue, south on State Road (S.R.) 77, west on U.S. 90, and north on Dalton Street Monday, Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King Day Parade.
wdhn.com
Man arrested in Eufaula shooting
EUFAULA, Ala (WDHN) — A Eufaula man is behind bars after a weekend shooting. According to the Eufaula Police Department, on Saturday, January 14, an unidentified 32-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment and was taken to a Dothan area hospital.
wdhn.com
New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham received the oath...
wdhn.com
Childhood friend reflects on the life of Daleville woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Bridgett Markoff wiped away tears as she recalls a horrific Monday evening when she got the news online that her childhood friend, Gracie Rivera died in a car crash. “Really hard to believe even still now I don’t wanna believe it I wanna be able...
wdhn.com
OPD: Ozark man arrested for incest
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man has been charged with a sex crime. Christopher Peyer, 37, of Ozark, was arrested and charged with adult incest on Sunday. Officials are still continuing to investigate this case and additional charges may be filed against the defendant, according to Ozark Police.
wdhn.com
School, local area affected by major storm
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A local school was held up due to the rampaging storms that ripped through the Wiregrass area. Students were still being picked up this evening from Zion Chapel Schools about two hours after normal release time after the school held them back due to the severe weather.
wdhn.com
Very warm and rainy week ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be much warmer than previous nights with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s. Cloud cover will be increasing, and an isolated won’t be ruled out. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with morning lows in the middle to...
wdhn.com
Warm and occasionally rainy days ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 30% chance for showers during the PM hours as our first of three systems this week moves through the region. High temperatures will be considerably warmer than days past as we make it up to the mid 70s. Wednesday will also...
wdhn.com
GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash
(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
wdhn.com
Scott Byrd sworn in as new Coffee County Sheriff
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s inauguration day in Alabama and for the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Coffee County. Scott Byrd was sworn in on the steps of the coffee county courthouse in Elba. Byrd told hundreds in attendance on Monday...
wdhn.com
A Geneva Co. man charged in the fatal shooting of a Holmes Co. man
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—More details have been released in the deadly shooting of a holmes county man outside of Samson. On Thursday afternoon, 60-year-old “Jason Kersey” of Geneva County allegedly shot and killed. Tony Dean of Westville, Florida. Authorities are calling it a “love triangle”. Dean reportedly drove...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
