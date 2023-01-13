Read full article on original website
Gender bill veto would be an outrage, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Coercive control: Report says few teens know about form of abuse
Fewer than one in six 16-year-olds have heard of coercive control and know what it means, a new study suggests. The research from Ulster University (UU), Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and the Northern Health Trust has just been published. Coercive control is a form of domestic abuse involving a pattern...
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
Portsmouth Labour councillor expelled over Facebook post and arrest
A Labour councillor has been expelled from the party. Portsmouth city councillor Cal Corkery was initially blocked from May's re-election due to a social media post, being arrested at a protest against the prorogation of parliament and his links with campaign group Momentum. He was later banned from the party....
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border
Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Vietnam politics: Power shift as President Nguyen Xuan Phuc quits
Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has announced he is stepping down, sparking a potential power shift among the communist-ruled country's leaders. The move had been widely rumoured and follows the departure of two deputy prime ministers who served under him. Mr Phuc, a former prime minister, had held the post...
Itaewon crowd crush: Official response feeds sense of injustice and mistrust
Lee Joo-young's bedroom has been left exactly how it was on 29 October, the night she left and didn't come back. "She was a charismatic girl," her father Jung-min says, smiling. "She was definitely a leader, she ran her own business. She had me, my wife and her brother all...
Bitcoin fraud gang struggled to spend cash - police
A £21m Bitcoin fraud netted a Blackpool-based gang so much money they struggled to spend it, said police. James Parker used a glitch in a trading website to siphon money with the help of Kelly Caton, Stephen Boys, Jordan Robinson and James Austin-Beddoes. They made money so quickly that...
Sudden unexplained death in childhood debated in Parliament
The issue of children dying unexpectedly and without any known cause has been debated in Parliament for the first time. Sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC) is a rare category of death in which the cause remains unknown even after thorough investigation. Currently there is very little awareness or research...
Ukraine: Military hardware donations weaken Army - UK chief
Sending tanks and artillery guns to Ukraine to bolster the country's war effort will leave the British Army weaker, its chief has said. Gen Sir Patrick Sanders said that Ukraine would put British donations to "good use" in the fight with Russia, in an internal message sent to troops and seen by the BBC.
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
Greta Thunberg detained at German coal protest
Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was among those briefly detained by police at a protest in western Germany. She was protesting with activists seeking to stop the abandoned village of Lützerath from being demolished for the expansion of a coal mine. Police clarified that Ms Thunberg had not been arrested,...
Ukraine war: Bakhmut defenders plea for Western tanks
As the UK and other European nations prepare to send tanks to Ukraine to help it liberate more territory from Russia, our correspondent Andrew Harding has been to visit members of a front-line Ukrainian tank unit already engaging Russian forces near the fiercely contested towns of Bakhmut and Soledar. The...
Andrey Medvedev: How Russian mercenary made an icy escape to Norway
As Andrey Medvedev dashed towards the remote Russia-Norway border, he could hear the sound of attack dogs snarling behind him. Their arrival meant the men hunting him were closing in. But the border - and the Western world - were in reach. Two months earlier, the 26-year-old had deserted from...
Putin is weaponising food, says boss of fertiliser giant Yara
Vladimir Putin is "weaponising food", and the impact is being felt around the world, the boss of one of the world's biggest fertiliser firms has warned. Svein Tore Holsether, from Yara, said countries needed to cut their reliance on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine hit global food supplies and prices.
