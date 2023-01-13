Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
NJ State Police: Can You Identify These Cape May County Repeat Shoplifters?
State troopers are asking for your help identifying three people wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a supermarket in Cape May County last month. Authorities say the thefts happened at the Acme store in Upper Township on December 20th and again on December 31st. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
7 Things You Can Still Buy With $10 This Year In Atlantic County, NJ
It's no secret that EVERYTHING comes with a hefty price tag here in the Garden State. While it's expensive almost everywhere you go, for whatever reason, Jersey's always a bit more pricey. Still, there are still some items you can purchase for $10 or less here in the southern parts of the state right outside of Atlantic City.
Ocean Township Police Make 4 Catalytic Converter Arrests
Four Camden residents were arrested and charged in December in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Ocean Township. Police said on Dec. 14 at approximately 12:34 a.m. officers were dispatched to Kneeley Boulevard for a report of a possible theft of catalytic converters. Upon their arrival, Officers Michael Abbott and Brett Blank observed a vehicle parked in the lot with a female inside, whom they identified as Mariah L. Woodsruiz, 27. While they were speaking with Woodsruiz, police could hear people running through the wooded area surrounding the parking lot.
Atlantic City Electric Installs Smart Meters in Ocean City
Atlantic City Electric continues installing new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers across South Jersey. Installations began this month in Ocean City. On Friday, Atlantic City crews installed a smart meter outside a home at 32nd Street and Central Avenue. The resort will have a little more than 13,000...
1 Hospitalized After Collision with Cherry Hill (NJ) Fire Truck
A motorist, trapped after his car struck a fire truck on the scene of an earlier accident, was freed following an early morning crash on I-295 in Cherry Hill (NJ), fire officials said. While responding to a separate accident early Saturday morning, Cherry Hill Fire Department’s Rescue Ladder 13 was...
Comparing Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Cape May
We decided to compare the most expensive homes for sale in Cape May with the least expensive home for sale in Cape May. We included a photo gallery of both homes. This is a one-of-a-kind beachfront property that stretches from Beach Avenue to Stockton Avenue in Cape May. The home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms in the main house, a detached garage with living quarters atop it, and an adjacent all-season "picnic house". The lot is 3,100 square feet. The home is at 1015 Beach Ave, Cape May.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Wanted Man From Mays Landing, NJ, Indicted for Egg Harbor Twp. Murder
Prosecutors say a man from Mays Landing, who continues to be on the run, has been indicted in connection to a homicide in Egg Harbor Township this past summer. 38-year-old Isaiah Toulson is facing murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a. weapon for...
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County
We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP
A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
Boro of Westville to Hold Public Land Auction on Jan. 23; Starting Bid is $88,000
On January 23, 2023 at 6:00 pm, the Borough of Westville will offer for public sale a parcel of Borough-owned property. The land is not needed for public purposes and is located at 128 Crown Point Road. Pursuant to Resolution R-144-2022 that was adopted November 22, 2022, the Borough of...
Howell, NJ homeowner arrested after shooting at intruders, report says
HOWELL — A homeowner is facing legal trouble after firing his gun at intruders in his driveway. Police said the Carrie Drive resident heard his car alarm go off on Saturday night and then fired several shots at a group of people running from his driveway into a waiting vehicle, according to a report by The Lakewood Scoop.
Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Is Launching An All New Branding
MEET AC had been the name of the sales and marketing force that directly supports the Atlantic City Convention Center. It was confusing and did not transfer into proper brand awareness, etc. Effective today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, that is all set to change. “MEET AC” is no more.
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Exciting new restaurant coming to old Perkins site in Toms River
This restaurant actually announced it would take over the old Perkins location about a year and a half ago, but we now have a little better timeline of when it will open. Back in 2021, it was announced that Ocean County would finally get a Freddy's Custard And Steakburgers in the former Perkins location off Route 37.
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
