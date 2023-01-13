ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

thecoaster.net

Ocean Township Police Make 4 Catalytic Converter Arrests

Four Camden residents were arrested and charged in December in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Ocean Township. Police said on Dec. 14 at approximately 12:34 a.m. officers were dispatched to Kneeley Boulevard for a report of a possible theft of catalytic converters. Upon their arrival, Officers Michael Abbott and Brett Blank observed a vehicle parked in the lot with a female inside, whom they identified as Mariah L. Woodsruiz, 27. While they were speaking with Woodsruiz, police could hear people running through the wooded area surrounding the parking lot.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Atlantic City Electric Installs Smart Meters in Ocean City

Atlantic City Electric continues installing new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers across South Jersey. Installations began this month in Ocean City. On Friday, Atlantic City crews installed a smart meter outside a home at 32nd Street and Central Avenue. The resort will have a little more than 13,000...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
fireapparatusmagazine.com

1 Hospitalized After Collision with Cherry Hill (NJ) Fire Truck

A motorist, trapped after his car struck a fire truck on the scene of an earlier accident, was freed following an early morning crash on I-295 in Cherry Hill (NJ), fire officials said. While responding to a separate accident early Saturday morning, Cherry Hill Fire Department’s Rescue Ladder 13 was...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Comparing Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Cape May

We decided to compare the most expensive homes for sale in Cape May with the least expensive home for sale in Cape May. We included a photo gallery of both homes. This is a one-of-a-kind beachfront property that stretches from Beach Avenue to Stockton Avenue in Cape May. The home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms in the main house, a detached garage with living quarters atop it, and an adjacent all-season "picnic house". The lot is 3,100 square feet. The home is at 1015 Beach Ave, Cape May.
CAPE MAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County

We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP

A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
