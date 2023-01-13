Moby Rick’s restaurant in Mechanicville opens

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Moby Rick’s Seafood opened the seafood market of its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville in December 2022. The restaurant portion had its soft opening on January 6 with a limited menu.

As of now, the restaurant will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. for both dine-in and takeout. The expanded menu features steamed clams, chicken parm, scallops, calamari, fish and chips, soups and desserts. You can view the full menu on the Moby Rick’s Facebook page .

The new location is in the former Hildreth’s Restaurant, which closed in December 2021 after 58 years. Moby Rick’s Seafood was founded in 2012 by Captain Rick Lofstad. The restaurant and market offers fresh fish and seafood from Long Island and Boston, according to the Moby Rick’s website .

The restaurant’s Saratoga Springs location is at 26A Congress Street. Moby Rick’s did have a Clifton Park location, but that has since closed.

