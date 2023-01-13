ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

Moby Rick’s restaurant in Mechanicville opens

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Bxk8_0kDe8vkk00

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Moby Rick’s Seafood opened the seafood market of its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville in December 2022. The restaurant portion had its soft opening on January 6 with a limited menu.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

As of now, the restaurant will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. for both dine-in and takeout. The expanded menu features steamed clams, chicken parm, scallops, calamari, fish and chips, soups and desserts. You can view the full menu on the Moby Rick’s Facebook page .

The new location is in the former Hildreth’s Restaurant, which closed in December 2021 after 58 years. Moby Rick’s Seafood was founded in 2012 by Captain Rick Lofstad. The restaurant and market offers fresh fish and seafood from Long Island and Boston, according to the Moby Rick’s website .

Saratoga Springs cake shop celebrates grand opening

The restaurant’s Saratoga Springs location is at 26A Congress Street. Moby Rick’s did have a Clifton Park location, but that has since closed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, January 17

One person was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a house fire on South Allen Street. And in Amsterdam, today is the first day parents will have to find a different way to get their kids to daycare. Here are five things to know this Tuesday morning.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Matt’s Refillery

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Matt’s Refillery in Troy, it’s all about the refill revolution! The new low waste refill store is dedicated to reducing the need for single use plastics by offering home and personal care products in bulk. Matt Converse opened the new business last year as way to be part of the […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bike lanes eyed for downtown Glens Falls

The presence of the Warren County Bikeway may give one cause to think that the city of Glens Falls is as welcoming as it could be to bicycle traffic. Since 2021, a community group has been pointing out places where the city could do more - and has collected community input to match.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?

If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls’ food truck corrals face an uncertain future

For years, a visit to Lawrence Street on a spring, summer or fall Thursday has been a special thing. Cars line the street and locals flock by the sidewalk, all headed to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their common destination would be the venue's weekly food truck corral, a seasonal event that has formed its own loyal community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

4 Hidden Gem Restaurants In Troy That Deserve Your Attention

As much as Troy has changed in recent years, ask someone where to eat downtown and you'll probably still get hit with the old standards. It's time we refresh that conversation. In the last year of living downtown, I've discovered four places that I would consider hidden gems - these...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy