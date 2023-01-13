ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Fallen DPS Trooper honored in Waco

By Matt McGovern
 4 days ago

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – A fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper has his memory honored with a highway dedication.

The Texas DPS held the ceremony for a portion of Interstate 35 on Thursday – for Trooper Richard Cottle. Cottle’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement, and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

The Trooper Richard Cottle Highway was created by the 87 th Texas Legislature, and consists of a section of I-35 (between Mile Markers #342 and #352) in McLennan County.

Dedication ceremony held for fallen DPS Trooper

Cottle died at age 51 on May 9, 2001, after a four-vehicle crash in McLennan County. Cottle joined DPS in 1971, and was stationed in Marlin after completing the Highway Patrol Academy. DPS says Cottle was known for his investigative proficiency in document fraud.

Cottle joined vehicle inspections in 1997, and was stationed in Waco at the time of his death. He is survived by his children and grandchildren.

