Greensboro, NC

12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Winston-Salem police investigating after radio towers damaged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
NC man killed while trimming tree, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
Thomasville EnergyUnited substation struck by gunfire

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — An EnergyUnited substation was hit by gunfire overnight, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a vandalism call at a power substation on Post Road early Tuesday morning. A representative of EnergyUnited reported the attack to the company, allowing them to assess the damage.
Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem created major northbound delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original story: Delays are growing on Highway 52 after a morning crash Tuesday. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Salem Parkway. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash. According to the...
Gunshot victim shows up to hospital with life-threatening injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man showed up to a hospital after being shot Monday morning, police said. Winston-Salem officers responded to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after being alerted about a man that arrived with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the shooting took place and...
