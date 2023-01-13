Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Winston-Salem city official talks safety after six weekend shootings
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after six shootings over the last 60 hours. Nine people were shot in all, including a 12-year-old girl who died of her injuries. The child was shot at Weston Park Sunday afternoon. A 24-year-old man was also wounded. Just a couple of...
Man arrested for Randolph County road rage shooting, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting into a car during a road rage incident on Friday in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call about a man with a gun on US 220 business just south of McDowell Road.
WNCT
Winston-Salem police investigating after radio towers damaged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
Greensboro police searching for 2 suspects after Papa John’s Pizza on East Cone Boulevard robbed at gunpoint
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Papa John’s was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 9:49 pm officers responded to Papa John’s Pizza on 1015 E. Cone Blvd. when they were told about a robbery. Two men armed with […]
Man charged with DWI after shooting into, ramming vehicle on US 220, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into a car and then ramming it during a road rage incident. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to US 220 Business just south of McDowell Road on Friday about an armed person. Deputies spoke with the victim who said that […]
Suspect with restraining order tries to break into home, deputies report
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary on Colonial Loop in Randleman, NC on Jan. 14. The caller reported that Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was attempting to break into their home while a family member was inside. Deputies arrived to the scene to see Bennet...
Durham woman and teenager shot, injured while in vehicle, police say
A Durham woman was shot and injured while in a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.
NC man killed while trimming tree, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
Thomasville EnergyUnited substation struck by gunfire
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — An EnergyUnited substation was hit by gunfire overnight, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a vandalism call at a power substation on Post Road early Tuesday morning. A representative of EnergyUnited reported the attack to the company, allowing them to assess the damage.
Providence Grove High SRO files charges after breaking up a fight between two students
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A school resource officer is filing charges against students at a Triad high school after a fight Thursday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. The SRO was called to break up a fight in a classroom at Providence Grove High School. The fight between...
Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting, but Winston-Salem police say they don’t know where it happened yet. According to the police, just after 7 a.m. Monday a victim who had been shot multiple times was “dropped off” at an area emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening. It is […]
WXII 12
Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say
MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
Siding ripped off home, following shooting that caused a car to crash into a Winston Salem house
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Damage remains along the 2800 block of Thomasville Rd. following a late-night shooting that caused a car to crash into a home. The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. According to police, the victims said they were driving in the area and tried to pass...
cbs17
Durham police team seizes 9 guns, arrests 22 in just 2 weeks of new year
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has made nearly two dozen arrests in January focusing on gun violence, officials said. In a video posted Friday, police said the department’s Crime Area Target Team was continuing to fight gun violence in the city. In the first 13...
wfmynews2.com
Neighbors alarmed after Burlington store clerk stabbed
Burlington police arrested a woman accused of stabbing a store clerk Saturday. Neighbors say violent crimes often happen in the area.
12-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 12-year-old has died after a double shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday, police say. Officers received a report about a shooting on the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue around 3:12 p.m. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, a 12-year-old victim showed...
WXII 12
Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem created major northbound delays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original story: Delays are growing on Highway 52 after a morning crash Tuesday. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Salem Parkway. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash. According to the...
WXII 12
Gunshot victim shows up to hospital with life-threatening injuries
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man showed up to a hospital after being shot Monday morning, police said. Winston-Salem officers responded to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after being alerted about a man that arrived with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the shooting took place and...
wfmynews2.com
Burlington store clerk stabbed, suspect wanted
Police said Diamond Levario stabbed a clerk at Burlington Grill and Food Mart. Officers are still trying to find her.
