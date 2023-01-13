ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jan. 6 Special Counsel Looking Into Who Paid For Trump Officials' Lawyers: Report

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJ0CK_0kDe8QaL00

Subpoenas sent to Donald Trump campaign officials reveal the Jan. 6 special counsel is looking into who is paying for people’s lawyers, according to The Washington Post .

The subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith ’s team reportedly aims to determine if any of the officials has legal representation paid for by someone else, according to the Post, which said it reviewed a copy.

Problematic lawyer relationships were revealed last year by Cassidy Hutchinson , former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She testified before the House Jan. 6 committee last year that former Trump administration ethics lawyer Steve Passantino, who counseled her for free, encouraged Hutchinson to remember as little as possible when testifying .

She said he refused to tell her who was paying his fees.

Hutchinson said Passantino also specifically told her not to say anything about what she ended up describing to the panel in bombshell testimony: a tense physical confrontation between an angry Donald Trump and a Secret Service agent in the presidential vehicle on Jan. 6, 2021. The confrontation occurred when Trump demanded to be taken to the U.S. Capitol and his security detail refused.

Hutchinson understood she would be “taken care of” and would even be provided with a job if she followed the attorney’s advice, she told Jan. 6 committee members.

“We’re gonna get you a really good job in Trump world,” Hutchinson testified she was told. “You don’t need to apply other places. We’re gonna get you taken care of. We want to keep you in the family.”

Passantino “said: ‘Look, we want to get you in, get you out. We’re going to downplay your role. You were a secretary ... everyone’s on the same page about this. ... The less you remember, the better,’” Hutchinson recounted to the committee.

Hutchinson said she later retained other attorneys when she became convinced that her interests weren’t foremost in Passantino’s plans.

“The witness believed this was an effort to affect her testimony, and we are concerned that these efforts may have been a strategy to prevent the committee from finding the truth,” committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said later .

The Post report said the subpoena was also seeking any communication regarding voting machine companies Dominion and Smartmatic, which have been baselessly implicated in Trump backers’ false claims of a rigged election.

Smith’s team of investigators is also seeking “all documents and communications” related to several Trump-affiliated groups, including the Make America Great Again PAC, the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, according to the newspaper.

Comments / 251

John Benjamin
3d ago

who pays for the lawyers is irrelevant. if someone in my family or a friend gets charged and I hire the lawyer it's confidential. it's attorney client priviledge and in no way relevant to an investigation. waste of time and a stall tactic by Smith. I think Smith might be looking to skate out of this to preserve his reputation. looking into who's paying the lawyers is looking for targets.

Reply(14)
15
relay
3d ago

Just to let you know, Huffington Post the January 6 committee is over and again they found nothing. You might want to start looking into the illegal documents that Joe Biden had in all of his houses. I think that’s going to be a bigger news than any January 6 committee. Quit beating a dead horse and trying to draw attention away from the the mess Joe Biden is in.

Reply(6)
22
clowlee
2d ago

I am sorry this poor girl was put into this position . It is hard to tell the truth when you know it is going to have such life consequences. I do thank her and wish her well.

Reply(4)
6
Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Deserves Manslaughter Charges

The 59-year-old would like to see the former President criminally charge with the death of a Capitol Police officer. Donald Trump has been putting a lot of energy towards his 2024 Presidential campaign in recent weeks. Seeing as the Jan. 6 Committee commissioned to analyze the deadly insurrection at the Capitol during his last stint in office has referred him for criminal charges, though, it’s entirely possible we may not see the politician hit the campaign trail next year.
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he’s reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House.  It was Melania’s former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw...
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

253K+
Followers
14K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy