ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Memphis Keeps on Winning)

We're over halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, and the Western Conference playoff race is aboslutely insane. Just six games seperate the No. 3 seed from the No. 13 seed, which should make for a fun race for play-in tournament spots this season. However, atop the conference the Memphis Grizzlies...
FanSided

New Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 to Bet TODAY

If you’re looking for a BIG payday in the NFL Divisional Round, you’ve come to the perfect place. Caesars Sportsbook is giving you a bet credit of up to $1,250! If your wager loses, it’ll be refunded in bonus bets!. Find out below how the promo works...
FanSided

Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene

Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season

Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

3 Saints that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t

Saints fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, matching with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in one of the worst divisions in football. The NFC South was nothing to write home about in 2022, and for the Saints, they were never able to play consistent football throughout.
ATLANTA, LA
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set

While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

The type of trade the Detroit Pistons need to avoid

The Detroit Pistons are still in the middle of their rebuild, so it will likely be a few more seasons before we really see them challenge for a playoff spot. But all rebuilding teams get to the point where they are on the cusp of contending, usually after making the playoffs for the first time, and have to decide to keep rolling with what they have or try to make the splashy move that will put them over the top.
DETROIT, MI
Itemlive.com

What should Brady do?

Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy