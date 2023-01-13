Read full article on original website
Lightning roll into meeting with Canucks with history on their side
Riding the high of four consecutive wins, the Tampa Bay Lightning look to continue their longstanding success in Vancouver when
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Memphis Keeps on Winning)
We're over halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, and the Western Conference playoff race is aboslutely insane. Just six games seperate the No. 3 seed from the No. 13 seed, which should make for a fun race for play-in tournament spots this season. However, atop the conference the Memphis Grizzlies...
Seemingly hitting their stride, Avalanche visit Flames
Bad news for the NHL: The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche appear to be back on track. The Avalanche,
New Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 to Bet TODAY
If you’re looking for a BIG payday in the NFL Divisional Round, you’ve come to the perfect place. Caesars Sportsbook is giving you a bet credit of up to $1,250! If your wager loses, it’ll be refunded in bonus bets!. Find out below how the promo works...
Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene
Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season
Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
3 Saints that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Saints fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, matching with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in one of the worst divisions in football. The NFC South was nothing to write home about in 2022, and for the Saints, they were never able to play consistent football throughout.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set
While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
Lakers fans can get a great laugh out of Clippers’ rumored trade target
The speculation around the NBA trade deadline has been frustrating thus far for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Even though the team has shown potential in recent weeks, the front office seemingly does not think this team is good enough to make a splashy trade that could make them a contender.
The type of trade the Detroit Pistons need to avoid
The Detroit Pistons are still in the middle of their rebuild, so it will likely be a few more seasons before we really see them challenge for a playoff spot. But all rebuilding teams get to the point where they are on the cusp of contending, usually after making the playoffs for the first time, and have to decide to keep rolling with what they have or try to make the splashy move that will put them over the top.
Report: Michigan Assistant Football Coach Placed on Leave
Matt Weiss joined the Wolverines program in February 2021.
What should Brady do?
Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
