ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

Comments / 12

mdyoeurgs
4d ago

He assaulted two police officers and was let go with an adult? He should be in jail. And politicians are dumbfounded in this state as to why people behave like this.

Reply
16
esoxhunter
3d ago

It's definitely not a local. wish people would stop moving up here especially people like this. Take back Vermont!!!!!!

Reply
5
Paul Pearce
4d ago

That should lead to some serious jail time for this Punk 😜

Reply
8
Related
Hot 99.1

Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say

VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton

RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
RIPTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Vermont Route 100 in Warren

WARREN — A 23-year-old woman from Randolph was arrested for DUI following a crash in Warren early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 3:10 a.m. Police say the driver, Sierra Rikert, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for...
WARREN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Plainfield teen cited for leaving scene of crash with injuries

MARSHFIELD — A 18-year-old from Plainfield was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Marshfield early Saturday morning. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 at around 3:20 a.m. Police say all occupants had left the scene when they arrived. The passengers were...
MARSHFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Swanton

SWANTON — A 25-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Swanton early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 4:15 a.m. The driver was identified as Travis Hunt, of Swanton. Police say Hunt showed signs of impairment and was arrested for...
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 67-year-old woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Williamstown on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on South Hill Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Laura Hernandez, of Williamstown, fled the scene in another vehicle. The vehicle was...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
BRISTOL, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on US Route 302 in Groton

GROTON — A 23-year-old man from Essex was arrested for DUI following a crash in Groton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Mallory Commo. While on the scene, police say Commo displayed several indicators of impairment.
GROTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 after crash in Kirby

KIRBY — An 83-year-old man from East Burke was cited for his second DUI following a crash in Kirby last month. The single-vehicle crash took place on Ridge Road at around 11:55 a.m. on December 23. The driver was identified as Edsel Hubbard. Hubbard went off the road and...
EAST BURKE, VT
WCAX

Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police arrest two people in the Quarry Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say around 3:30 a.m. officers were conducting a patrol in the area due to recent thefts from cars. According to police, officers noticed a Dodge ram truck driving in the...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero

SOUTH HERO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Tracy Road at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Dylan Pilcher, 31, of North Hero, was traveling west on U.S. Route...
SOUTH HERO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Juvenile arrested after car chase, crash in Berlin

BERLIN — A juvenile was arrested in Northfield on New Year’s Day. Northfield police say they observed a vehicle known to have been involved in a car chase with Montpelier police on January 1. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it attempted to flee for several miles.
BERLIN, VT
mynbc5.com

No injuries in Colchester house fire

COLCHESTER, Vt. — An afternoon fire forced a family out of their home in Colchester on Monday afternoon, but fire officials said no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters said the fire was isolated to one bedroom on the second floor of the home on Liberty Lane. Crews...
COLCHESTER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy