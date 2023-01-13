Recall Alert: More than 60,000 vacuums recalled due to fire hazard

More than 60,000 Bissell vacuums sold nationwide are being recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

According to officials, certain models of the Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum are being recalled because the battery pack can overheat and start smoking.

The recall involves models 2551, 2551W and 25519. CPSC says model numbers are visible when the clean water tank is removed.

There have been 66 reports of the vacuum smoking and emitting a “burning odor,” including five reports of the battery pack catching on fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and one resulting in a burn injury.

The vacuums were sold nationwide and online at Walmart, Bissel, Walmart, QVC, Amazon, Costco, Kohls, and more between January 2019 and November 2022, CPSC said.

Consumers are encouraged to immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact Bissell for a free battery pack replacement.

