SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket this weekend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Kennedy Space Center is preparing for its next rocket launch on Saturday.

SpaceX is set to launch around 5 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

On board the rocket will be satellites and other equipment for the U.S. Space Force.

People in the area will hear two sonic booms after the launch as two of the rocket’s boosters are set to land near Cape Canaveral Space Force station.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the launch on Eyewitness News.

©2023 Cox Media Group