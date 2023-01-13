Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
No Congress has ever tried to expunge a presidential impeachment before. It's not exactly clear if it can.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Matt Gaetz Tells Donald Trump He Has a Women Problem
The Florida representative said the former president needs a female VP on the ticket in 2024 to get votes from women who don't like him.
MSNBC
'Donald Trump made blatant lies acceptable in the Republican party': Calls for Rep. Santos to resign fall flat
Fmr. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the latest fallout over Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is being accused of lying about different aspects of his resume and personal life, and what it says about the state of House Republicans and the party overall.Jan. 15, 2023.
White House to McCarthy: ‘Come clean’ on your backroom speaker deals
The president’s advisers are trying to paint the incoming House speaker as totally beholden to his most conservative members.
Jan. 6 Special Counsel Looking Into Who Paid For Trump Officials' Lawyers: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified that a Trump-connected lawyer encouraged her to remember as little as possible.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Deserves Manslaughter Charges
The 59-year-old would like to see the former President criminally charge with the death of a Capitol Police officer. Donald Trump has been putting a lot of energy towards his 2024 Presidential campaign in recent weeks. Seeing as the Jan. 6 Committee commissioned to analyze the deadly insurrection at the Capitol during his last stint in office has referred him for criminal charges, though, it’s entirely possible we may not see the politician hit the campaign trail next year.
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Serial liar George Santos is the politician Americans deserve
It’s hard to keep track of what, exactly, the newly elected Republican congressman George Santos has said about his own life. His story changes and contradicts itself; his lies seem indiscriminate, and largely ad hoc. He says he worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, which he didn’t. He said he graduated from Baruch College – he didn’t do that, either. Some of his fabrications are so trivial and specific that it’s impossible to ascribe a nefarious motive to them.
Lauren Boebert Says 'Conspiracy Theorists' Shouldn't Be on Committees
The Republican representative said Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell should be kept off the Intelligence Committee in the new GOP-controlled House.
Republicans Deride Trump's Boast He Swayed Speaker Vote For Kevin McCarthy: Report
“President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," said Rep. Bob Good, one of the "Never Kevin" holdouts.
Biden accepts GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy's State of the Union invitation on February 7
President Biden will deliver a State of the Union address before Congress on February 7th after accepting an invite from Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
New York Republican Calls On Feds To Freeze George Santos' Campaign Funds
“To the extent there is actually any real money in the campaign account of Congressman George Santos, the funds should be immediately frozen."
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's attorney says Trump to blame for Jan. 6: trial updates
The defendants face numerous charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the rare charge of seditious conspiracy.
Petitions for George Santos to Leave Congress Surpass 142,000 Signatures
The New York Republican indicated in an interview this week that he'd resign if 142,000 people called for him to step down.
MSNBC
Why the House Republicans’ first week in power was such a mess
It took a little longer than it was supposed to, but the new Congress got to work seven days ago, and as he reflects on the week, new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he’s delighted. The California Republican’s latest New York Post op-ed began:. While President Joe Biden...
MSNBC
Failed GOP candidate confronted New Mexico Democrats at homes prior to shootings
Republican Solomon Peña visited the homes of New Mexico Democrats to dispute his election loss weeks before allegedly arranging a series of shootings at their homes, officials say. NBC's Garrett Haake has details.Jan. 17, 2023.
