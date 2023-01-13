Delaware North, TD Bank Officially Come to Terms On Long-Term Deal for Arena Naming Rights

The TD Garden will not be changing its name any time soon.

An agreement between Delaware North and TD Bank first came to fruition in 2005. The contract was expected to be up in 2025, but the two sides came to a new agreement through 2045.

The TD Garden's official Twitter account announced the news Thursday.

The TD Garden initially was named the TD Banknorth Garden when the two sides first came to an agreement but eventually was shortened to its present name after the bank underwent a merger in 2008.

With the agreement, the Boston Bruins will continue to feature a TD Bank logo on their helmets through the 2044-45 NHL season.

In recent years some major arenas have undergone name changes -- some worst than others like Crypto.Com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers -- but it certainly sounds like Boston fans won't have to deal with anything like that in the very near future.

Some fan bases certainly haven't been as fortunate as Boston fans in recent years, that's for sure.

