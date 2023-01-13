ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware North, TD Bank Officially Come to Terms On Long-Term Deal for Arena Naming Rights

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 4 days ago

The TD Garden will not be changing its name any time soon.

An agreement between Delaware North and TD Bank first came to fruition in 2005. The contract was expected to be up in 2025, but the two sides came to a new agreement through 2045.

The TD Garden's official Twitter account announced the news Thursday.

The TD Garden initially was named the TD Banknorth Garden when the two sides first came to an agreement but eventually was shortened to its present name after the bank underwent a merger in 2008.

With the agreement, the Boston Bruins will continue to feature a TD Bank logo on their helmets through the 2044-45 NHL season.

In recent years some major arenas have undergone name changes -- some worst than others like Crypto.Com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers -- but it certainly sounds like Boston fans won't have to deal with anything like that in the very near future.

Some fan bases certainly haven't been as fortunate as Boston fans in recent years, that's for sure.

The Associated Press

Grzelcyk breaks tie late, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night.
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Community Policy