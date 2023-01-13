Read full article on original website
IGN
Extremely Powerful Capybaras - Official Announcement Trailer
Extremely Powerful Capybaras is a horde-mode survival rogue-lite game with a vibrant art style. Featuring four base classes, an in-game currency to purchase new weapons and abilities, and a four-player co-op mode as well. Extremely Powerful Capybaras is coming to PC soon with a demo available now.
IGN
Theseus Protocol - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Take a look at the world, characters, and more of Theseus Protocol in this launch trailer for this deck-building strategy roguelike game, available now in Steam Early Access. Set in a dire dystopian world, take the role of Prometheus and alter the fate of humanity with a collection of vigorous cards and a variety of weapons at the ready. Journey across disparate lands, encounter relentless foes, and unveil Mark City’s darkest secrets.
IGN
Black Myth: Wukong - Official Release Window Short Film
Black Myth: Wukong is coming in Summer 2024. The release window for the upcoming action-adventure RPG was revealed by developer, Game Science, in a stop-motion short film created in celebration of Chinese New Year. Black Myth: Wukong is set in the 16th Century and focuses on traditional Chinese folklore.
IGN
Smite x Magic: The Gathering - Official Crossover Event Trailer
The Smite x Magic: The Gathering crossover event will be available in January 2023. Check out the latest Smite trailer for the reveal. The Gods have faced many threats across the Battleground, but nothing can prepare them to face the dangers of the Multiverse. Fight back against Nicol Bolas as some of the most iconic characters in Magic: The Gathering in this crossover.
IGN
Anno 1800 - Official Console Reveal Trailer
Anno 1800 is a strategy game that gives players the opportunity to show off their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, set up efficient and profitable logistical networks, colonize an exotic new continent, charter expeditions to the four corners of the globe, and dominate their opponents diplomatically, commercially, or militarily. Coupling the game's massive success on PC, it's arriving to current-gen consoles in 2023. Anno 1800 is releasing on March 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
IGN
Tails: The Backbone Preludes - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is a narrative adventure set in the post-noir dystopian vision of Vancouver brought to life in Backbone, this prequel introduces a new series of intertwined stories surrounding four anthropomorphic animals. Tails will feature a wealth of new gameplay elements, interactions, puzzles, and choices that will ripple throughout the narrative. Tails: The Backbone Preludes will launch on February 2 for PC.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Fire Emblem For All Trailer
Get a deep dive into Fire Emblem Engage, including a look at the characters, classes, gameplay mechanics, and a breakdown of unit types and their strengths and weaknesses. The trailer also showcases features available for players new to the Fire Emblem series, like the battle forecast and more, as well as highlights leveling up units, skirmishes, and changing classes.
IGN
Dead Island 2 - Official 'Meet the Slayers: Jacob' Trailer
Meet Jacob, one of the slayers available in Dead Island 2. Check out the trailer to learn about the character, including where they're from, innate skills, and more. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
IGN
This One's On Me
Having completed We Couldn't Take the Risk, return to the Wizard Island Camp and visit Doc Jimenez by his tent. Having learned of Doc’s fate and Taylor’s potential drug connection, watch as the cutscene plays out to complete the mission.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
IGN
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 to Be Split Into Two Parts; Scheduled to Come This March
Attack on Titan’s Final Season Part 3 is coming. The official Twitter account of the series has revealed that the anime will start airing in Japan on March 3. But the Final Season will not air in its entirety. It will be divided into two parts, and the first part will air in March. The second part of the Final Season Part 3 will air sometime in 2023.
IGN
The House of the Dead: Remake - Official PlayStation 5 Trailer
The House of the Dead: Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 on the arcade platform. A classic arcade rail shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards. All owners of The House of the Dead: Remake on PlayStation 4 will receive the PlayStation 5 version as an upgrade. The House of the Dead: Remake for PlayStation 5 releases on January 20th.
IGN
Prove It To Me
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Prove It To Me. This mission begins immediately after completing We’re Fighting a War. Now that you're looking to join the militia, you need to prove your skills to Captain Kouri. Follow Captain Kouri on your bike to...
IGN
Unreleased Gameplay of Crimson Skies 2: High Road to Revenge
A very early prototype build of Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge was discovered and preserved by Twitter user @drahcir_xdk. This build is primarily a test build with 3 working levels. Basic open world, stunts, and a mission with logic and simple objectives. Please keep in mind this is unfinished gameplay of a canceled game.
IGN
Shattering Expectations
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Shattering Expectations Story Mission. This is the last mission of the first part of this game. This time, a couple of heroes will join you to break the barrier surrounding the Sanctum Sanctorum and take it back from Lilith's goons.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake: World Exclusive Deep Dive Interview
After years of speculation, it was finally announced on October’s Silent Hill Transmission livestream that the Silent Hill series will get a multi-project reboot. While the showcase revealed several games and even a new movie, it began with the news that the first title in the return of the series would be a full remake of Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team, the Polish studio known for games like Layers of Fear and The Medium.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Skins and Start Time
The festivities are far from over in Overwatch 2. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event in 2023. Enjoy your some of your favorites maps decorated with paper lanterns just for the occasion, and complete the Good Fortune Kkachi Event Challenge to unlock the new Legendary Echo Kkachi skin!
