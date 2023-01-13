Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats
The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
cryptopotato.com
Is The Bitcoin Bottom In or Not? Crypto Analysts Disagree
Bitcoin’s latest rally has caused all sorts of reactions. But analysts seem to disagree on whether the bottom is in or not. Midway through January, crypto investors want to know why Bitcoin’s price spiked. Is it a dead cat bounce, a bull trap, or is the BTC bottom in soon, if not already past? Crypto analysts have offered a wide range of opinions.
cryptopotato.com
XRP Eyes $0.4 After 10% Weekly Surge, but is a Drop Imminent? (Ripple Price Analysis)
After four straight weeks of price fluctuation with extremely low volatility, XRP finally initiated a rally and broke above the 50-day moving average. However, the uptrend came to a halt after reaching the 100-day moving average, and the price is now attempting to surpass it. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Maintains $21K, Metaverse Tokens Soar (Market Watch)
MANA, SAND, and GALA are among today’s best performers. Following the past few positive days, bitcoin has returned above $21,000 and has managed to sustain above that level. The altcoins have calmed on a daily scale now, aside from several representatives of the Metaverse industry. BTC Still Above $21K.
cryptopotato.com
SOL Explodes 60% Weekly But How High Can it Reach? (Solana Price Analysis)
Solana’s price doubled since the end of December, and bulls continue to be in control of the price action. SOL has managed to fully recover most of the drop that started in November 2022. At this rate, buyers seem eager to return its price back to pre-FTX collapse levels soon.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Battle Solana-Based Memecoin That’s Surged 787% in Two Weeks
The two largest memecoins by market cap are looking to outrun a new Solana-based rival. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged alongside Bitcoin and the broader market over the past week, leaving the new much-hyped dog-themed altcoin Bonk (BONK) in the rear view mirror. Bonk has witnessed a wild...
dailycoin.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks a Record, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Delisted from Binance and Terra Classic (LUNC) Community Debates on L1 Team Funding
In recent years, cryptocurrency has gained popularity, and traders and investors now have a variety of options to pick from. While a number of coins have thrived, others have found it difficult to stay competitive. Recently, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been witnessing record-breaking sales whereas Shiba Inu (SHIB) pairings are getting delisted from Binance, and Terra Classic (LUNC) community is troubled with mixed opinions over L1 team funding. In this article, we will review the latest updates about Shiba Inu (SHIB), Terra Classic (LUNC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges 10% to New ATH as Miners Return
The difficulty latest surge also represents the biggest move since October last year. Bitcoin miners got crushed in 2022. What seemed like a year of sufficient capital for expansion, high energy prices, increasing competition, and a bear market knocked several mining giants off. After the winter slumber, Bitcoin miners are...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Taps $21K But is it Time for a Correction? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has gained significant bullish momentum and recovered from the drop caused by the FTX fallout. Yet, it has reached a robust resistance, and if the bulls push the price above it, a mid-term uptrend will become possible. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. Bitcoin’s price continued...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dominance at 2-Month High as BTC Stands Firm Above $20K: Weekend Watch
Despite sliding slightly since yesterday, bitcoin continues to trade above $20,000. Bitcoin’s dominance has recovered more than 2% in the past week or so and tapped a multi-month high as the asset maintains above $20,000. This comes even though the altcoins experienced notable gains yesterday, but many have retraced...
Bitcoin Is On the Rise as Bulls Return
The prices of the most popular cryptocurrency have been on an upward slope for several days now.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Rises to ‘Neutral’ for the First Time in 9 Months
The Index stopped at 52 yesterday (January 15), which was its highest point in the last nine months. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index – a metric that determines the community’s general sentiment on the primary cryptocurrency – spiked to a state of “Neutral” for the first time in nearly nine months.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Tops 500,000 Validators as Staking Withdrawal Deadline Approaches
Over half a million validators are staking their ETH ahead of a crucial upgrade to enable withdrawals. Ethereum now has over 500,000 validators keeping the network secure ahead of its highly anticipated Shanghai upgrade, scheduled for March. The upgrade will allow such validators to withdraw their ETH from Ethereum’s staking...
Bitcoin on a roll to start the new year
After a dismal year in 2022, bitcoin has started off the new year gaining 24%, while rising in 13 of the last 15 days.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gives Big Update on Details Behind New Shibarium Project
Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) is offering more details on the status of the much-hyped Shibarium project. In a new blog post, the project says that the beta version of the SHIB ecosystem’s proposed layer-2 scaling protocol is “about to be launched.”. Shibarium aims to deliver scalability,...
cryptopotato.com
What Will Happen to Bitcoin Over the Next 8 Years? Michael Saylor Chips In
The MicroStrategy co-founder discusses where he sees bitcoin in the next eight years. Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of American business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, has shared what he thinks will happen to bitcoin (BTC) in the next eight years while outlining how it will come into play. In...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Turns Deflationary as Gas Fees Increase Amid Recent Price Rally
Ethereum becomes inflationary as the gas prices increase amid the most recent price rally. Ether has turned deflationary as the gas fees hit 15 gwei amid the most recent price rally. This happens months ahead of the much-anticipated Shanghai upgrade, which promises to enable ETH stakers to withdraw from the Beacon Depositor Contract.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Burns $620 Million Worth of BNB
Binance removed over two million of its native cryptocurrency from circulation. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange continues with its goal to reduce the overall BNB in circulation to 100 million. To do so, the company announced completing the 22nd burn of its native token. Binance’s statement informed that it...
cryptopotato.com
Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Raising $25M for a Crypto Exchange: Report
The duo is best known as the co-founders of a defunct crypto hedge fund. The two people behind the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly planning to launch a new exchange and want to raise $25 million from investors. The name of the new project will be...
cryptopotato.com
Argo Blockchain’s BTC Production in December Crippled by a Winter Storm
The miner produced only 147 BTC in December, compared to 198 BTC in November, because of the snow blizzard that hit Texas. The bitcoin mining giant – Argo Blockchain – mined 147 BTC in December, roughly 25% less than the production levels registered in November. The main reason...
