Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
Show Info: January 17, 2023
Brushin’ & Blushin’ Upcycled & Custom Furniture. Custom painted pieces! Learn more about Brushin’ & Blushin’ Upcycled & Custom Furniture here. The best burgers! Cleaveland Grocers & Grill is located on Snow Road in Brook Park. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared...
Grow A Green Thumb
Got a green thumb? Cleveland Recreational Pots and Plants is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.
Pastors across Cleveland hold MLK Jr. Day Celebration
Pastors from across the Cleveland area held an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday.
Fox Recipe Box: Chickpea ‘Tuna’ Salad
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Canned chickpeas replace tuna in this delicious no-cook vegan dish. It’s an easy and satisfying recipe either as a sandwich or salad. Chef Vegan Vicki is the culinary force behind the local company Koncious Kuisine and she shows Fox 8’s Todd Meany how to make Chickpea ‘Tuna’ Salad. Vegan Vicki turned to a plant-based diet after being diagnosed with lung cancer years ago. She is passionate about creating tasty vegan recipes and you can click here to learn more about the vegan and plant based services offered at Koncious Kuisine.
Fresh French Pastries
Fresh French pastries! Hazel & Rye Bakery is located on Market Avenue in North Canton.
'Um, it's the killer': Man confesses to Cleveland Heights murder in 911 call, police said
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man is now sitting in jail after calling 911 and confessing to a murder. Police said he killed Shievon Seats, 43, inside her Overlook Road home early Monday morning and then called 911.
Three systems bringing rain, snow; here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just a few sprinkles from here on out. Cloudy skies with some late-day sunshine. Staying mild with temperatures in the lower 50s. Three more systems this week. The first will be rain Wednesday night/early Thursday. Sunny breaks with a few scattered showers late Thursday. Second system will be a wintry mix by Friday. Third is rain/snow Sunday late into Monday.
New Day, New You Road Trip: Innovative Fit
Rain showers overnight, temps reach 50 tomorrow
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers continue to move in tonight and last through early tomorrow morning. By the morning commute, the rain will be very light and just a few sprinkles. Staying mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s tonight. 0.25-0.50″ expected with a few pockets of heavier rain....
