CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Canned chickpeas replace tuna in this delicious no-cook vegan dish. It’s an easy and satisfying recipe either as a sandwich or salad. Chef Vegan Vicki is the culinary force behind the local company Koncious Kuisine and she shows Fox 8’s Todd Meany how to make Chickpea ‘Tuna’ Salad. Vegan Vicki turned to a plant-based diet after being diagnosed with lung cancer years ago. She is passionate about creating tasty vegan recipes and you can click here to learn more about the vegan and plant based services offered at Koncious Kuisine.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO