Pulaski County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash involving a skid steer
A Pulaski County man is seriously injured while driving a skid steer about a half mile north of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joseph Danielsen, 54, of Waynesville, was operating the skid steer on Highway 17, just after midnight this morning, when the vehicle ran off the side of the road and overturned.
UPDATE: Victim in Jefferson City homicide is identified
Jefferson City Police have identified the man who was shot to death Saturday afternoon near Broadway and Atchison streets as 27-year-old Michael Burns. JCPD Lieutenant Dave Williams says investigators have been able to locate multiple witnesses to the deadly shooting, adding they are cooperating at this time. Police are not...
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man making threats ends without injuries, officers say
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded Jan. 7 regarding a report of burglary and theft at a Highway 137 property at Raymondville. The officer made contact with a 61-year-old man there who said a building he owns on...
St Robert man charged with murder
Charges have been filed in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon in St Robert. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 16-thousand block of Hobo Lane to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Initial reports stated the male victim had been shot in the chest, and the suspect had fled the area. The victim Robin Keppel was transported to an area hospital and died from his injury. Shortly after the shooting, 31 year old Tyron Spence-Bey of St. Robert was arrested. Today he was charged with Murder in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Bey is being held with a bond of one million dollars cash or surety.
Bond raised for Eldon man facing multiple drug cases
Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.
Lebanon man seriously injured in crash about 15 miles south of his hometown
A Laclede County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven McDowell, 42, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway TT Friday night when he lost control in a curve. The patrol says McDowell’s SUV then traveled off the road and struck a tree.
Bland man faces several felony charges after meth, 11 firearms are taken from his home
A Gasconade County man faces several felony charges after officers serve a search warrant at his home near Bland. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, searched the home in the 4300 block of Highway B Tuesday. They found one ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and 11 firearms.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri
Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
