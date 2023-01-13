Abortion will again be front-and-center, with lawmakers back at the State Capitol after M-L-K Day. There’s a Senate hearing (830am) on making fewer Minnesotans pay income tax on their Social Security benefits. House and Senate panels (1230pm,1pm) debate a proposal for earned “sick-and-safe time” for Minnesota workers, the companion to the paid family and medical leave plan that Democrats are pushing. There’s a hearing this afternoon (3pm) on renaming Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day in Minnesota… on restoring voting rights for felons who have served their time (3pm)… and this evening (6pm), what could be the final committee stop before a House floor vote on a controversial bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses in Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO