Casper: Can We Be More Patient When Parallel Parking Downtown
Driving and traffic in Casper is leaps and bounds better than it is in the bigger cities (like Denver, for instance), but we still manage to have a few local issues. Number one on my list, is drivers not being patient enough to wait for other drivers to parallel park. While this isn't a major problem (because we don't have too many areas where you actually need to parallel park), the few places where you do, it becomes a serious issue.
Rotary members step in after squatters damage Casper man’s home
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man, described as kind and sweet, found himself in a difficult situation after some people ended up squatting in his garage. “He was born with diminished intellectual capabilities,” said Rotary Club of Casper’s president elect Dan O’Dell. “He’s a sweet guy … and he’s easily manipulated.”
Casper Police looking for armed robber
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A suspect is wanted after committing two armed robberies Sunday night... and attempting a third. This all happened within a two hour span, roughly. At around 7:30 pm on Sunday, Casper Police says this suspect... Who they’re identifying as an unknown white male... Robbed...
Obituaries: Haydel, II; Sellers; Lowell
Ray J. Haydel, II: March 16, 1936 – January 15, 2023. Ray Joseph Haydel II passed away peacefully January 15, 2023 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions of natural causes. Ray was born March 16, 1936 in New Orleans Louisiana. Ray was the oldest child from his father, Ray J Haydel and mother, Agnes Haydel.
Snowfall possible for Casper area early this week
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow may be returning to the Casper area on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with blustery winds and gusts of up to 30 mph as well as a high around 35 degrees.
Natrona County’s average gas price crosses $3 mark as national average goes up pennies
CASPER, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose only pennies over the last week, Natrona County has seen its average gas prices rise more than 30 cents, again crossing the $3 mark. AAA reported the national average price for a gallon of...
Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening
Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Former Casper mayor becomes Natrona commissioner
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A couple of weeks ago, Natrona County swore in two new commissioners. And one of them is already the chairman. So how did this rookie to the Board become the leader so fast?. Newly elected commissioner Steven Freel got elected as chairman of the...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/13/23–1/17/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
One dead after vehicle crosses center line on icy Highway 20-26 west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Arizona man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 20-26 west of Casper, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Ice and frost were present, and the roadway was closed due to winter conditions around the time of the crash....
NWS: Up to 5 inches of snow possible today through Wednesday in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper and Natrona County are under a winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service in Riverton as more snow is expected to move through the state today. According to the NWS in Riverton, snow is expected to start later this afternoon, with up to 5...
Casper resident Teka Perry crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — After a series of interviews, Casper resident Teka Perry was crowned the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming on Saturday and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for disabled people across and beyond Wyoming in the coming year. “It’s exciting,” Perry said. “I’m really looking forward to...
WYDOT: Interstate 25 among roads in Casper area closed due to winter conditions early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo is closed early Friday due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Other major highways around the Casper area that are also closed as of 6:30 a.m. include US 26 to Shoshoni, US 87 between Chugwater and Buffalo, and US 220 between Casper and Muddy Gap.
YMCA of Natrona County to offer women’s self-defense clinic
CASPER, Wyo. — Local women looking to improve their self-defense skills will soon have an opportunity to do just that, as the YMCA of Natrona County is offering a women’s self-defense course on Jan. 21. The course, which lasts from 9 to 11 a.m., will teach participants to...
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/6/22–1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Best Kept Secret: What You May Not Know About the Child Development Center
Natrona County is home to so many different organizations that exist to take care of the county’s children and adolescents. The Child Development Center is one of those organizations, but oftentimes those who could benefit from the services of CDC don’t even know what those services are. The...
Casper Could See More Than Five Inches of Snow Today
The National Weather Service claims Casper could see four inches of snow today with a 40% chance of the stuff before nighttime, increasing to 80% tonight. "Higher amounts of around 3 to 5 inches are possible along the foothills of Casper Mountain on the south side of Casper" On Wednesday,...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
CASPER, Wyo. — A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Wyoming Boulevard at the intersection with Legion Lane. The collision occurred at roughly 6:15 p.m. when a person attempted to cross the street from the east side....
Bond set for homicide suspect, possible motive revealed
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, one victim died and another was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested quickly by police, and has already had a first appearance in court. Late Monday afternoon, the suspect in this crime, George Kevin Dickerson of Casper, appeared before...
