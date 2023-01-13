ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

KTLA

Slope slide closes lanes of 5 Fwy in Castaic

A large slope slide has led to the closure of two lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic. The slide appears to have destroyed part of the road and caused a large traffic slowdown, as shown in an image posted to Twitter by Caltrans. The two lanes are closed from Templin Highway to three […]
CASTAIC, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA
The Malibu Times

City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras

ALPR cameras enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for Sheriff’s Department  By Samantha Bravo Of The Malibu Times On April 21, 2021, the Public Safety Commission voted in favor of the installation of approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The City Council authorized the purchase and installation of ALPR for use […] The post City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash

Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute

LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash

Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located two vehicles with heavy damage. One was immediately pronounced deceased. One victim was extricated from a vehicle. A total of three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital (one immediate, two delayed).
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

74-Unit Palms Development Nears Completion

The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms. If you are in Palms, you can now see what one of the area’s newest developments The Jagger looks like after the construction company removed the wrapping on the building as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The Jagger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
avdailynews.com

Gov. Newsom Honors Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun:. “Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Deputy Calhoun, a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those he served with at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, who are mourning the painful loss of another deputy weeks ago. Deputy Calhoun died a hero and his bravery and selfless service will always be remembered.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA

