Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
South Pasadena residents relocate entire population of peafowl amid complaintsEdy ZooSouth Pasadena, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
Slope slide closes lanes of 5 Fwy in Castaic
A large slope slide has led to the closure of two lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic. The slide appears to have destroyed part of the road and caused a large traffic slowdown, as shown in an image posted to Twitter by Caltrans. The two lanes are closed from Templin Highway to three […]
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday.
Pursuit Ends in Major Traffic Collision; A Vehicle Split in Half, Multiple Victims Injured
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Montclair Police Department was in pursuit in the city of Pomona of a vehicle that was traveling westbound at East Holt Avenue at North Towne Avenue when the suspect’s vehicle crashed with two other vehicles at the intersection of East Holt and North Towne just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras
ALPR cameras enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for Sheriff’s Department By Samantha Bravo Of The Malibu Times On April 21, 2021, the Public Safety Commission voted in favor of the installation of approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The City Council authorized the purchase and installation of ALPR for use […] The post City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras appeared first on The Malibu Times.
L.A. County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
Los Angeles County collects 33 billion gallons of rainwater in recent storms
Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It will be used as drinking water and is enough to supply […]
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
KTLA.com
Police seeking public’s help identifying robbery suspect in Baldwin Park
Police in Baldwin Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a clothing store and injured an employee in the process. The incident occurred on Jan. 6, around 1:50 p.m. at Urban X Clothing, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd., in Baldwin Park. The...
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
Gun violence: Shooting reports this past week in Los Angeles area
Shootings happened throughout Los Angeles County this week. In addition to previously reported incidents in Pasadena, North Hollywood and a deputy-involved shooting in Valencia, the following gun violence also occurred. Man found shot dead in East Los Angeles. A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Los...
foxla.com
Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
onscene.tv
One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash
Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located two vehicles with heavy damage. One was immediately pronounced deceased. One victim was extricated from a vehicle. A total of three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital (one immediate, two delayed).
yovenice.com
74-Unit Palms Development Nears Completion
The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms. If you are in Palms, you can now see what one of the area’s newest developments The Jagger looks like after the construction company removed the wrapping on the building as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The Jagger...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
avdailynews.com
Gov. Newsom Honors Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun:. “Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Deputy Calhoun, a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those he served with at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, who are mourning the painful loss of another deputy weeks ago. Deputy Calhoun died a hero and his bravery and selfless service will always be remembered.”
Weekend Brings New Rains And Worries About Flooding, Mudslides And Driving Conditions
Of particular concern: Driving conditions on slick roads. About half of the 19 storm-related deaths were in vehicles. Fortunately, no one was killed when a sinkhole swallowed two cars in Chatsworth earlier this week.
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
