Washington State

Fact check: No, 87,000 IRS agents aren’t coming to audit you. Why is that number so persistent?

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5vJt_0kDe6OQD00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s one massive — but debunked — number that just won’t go away: 87,000.

That’s how many Internal Revenue Service agents Republicans say could be hired to come and audit you.

It was a centerpiece of the campaigns for many GOP candidates for both the U.S. House and Senate last year during the midterms.

And House Republicans took it a step further this week, making their first action the passage of a bill that would rescind billions of dollars that they have repeatedly said would have been used by the IRS to hire 87,000 agents to target Americans.

The Washington Post has called it a “zombie falsehood.”

Multiple CBS 17 fact checks since last summer found that, no, an army of thousands of IRS agents is not coming to audit you .

And nothing about that has changed since then, even though plenty of those members of Congress voted just as they indicated last fall in their campaign ads.

“Many of these representatives ran on campaigns to do just what they did” in supporting the measure, said tax expert Nathan Goldman, an assistant professor at the Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University.

It passed along party lines , with all seven of North Carolina’s Democrats in the House opposing it and and the state’s seven Republicans supporting it.

Some then took to social media to tout their votes: GOP Congressman Richard Hudson retweeted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s tweet that repeated the debunked claim of “the Democrats’ army of 87,000 IRS agents.”

And fellow Republican Patrick McHenry, who represents the state’s 10th District west of Charlotte, brought up the number in a tweet touting his pride in voting for the bill and preventing “a supersized IRS with 87,000 new agents tasked with squeezing lower & middle-class taxpayers.”

Where did that number come from? And why is it so persistent?

It’s a hypothetical figure brought up in a U.S. Treasury Department report  from May 2021 that included a proposal of what the IRS could do with another $80 billion in funding.

One suggestion was to hire 87,000 full-time employees over the course of a decade to replace others in the agency’s aging workforce who have retired.

Goldman says several political candidates based campaigns on an interpretation of it that he called a "falsehood."

“They’re playing to their audience,” Goldman said. “They’re playing to the people that they think will help them get elected and putting out that fact.”

It’s unlikely the bill will advance any further: The Senate, controlled by Democrats, has vowed to ignore it.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a public policy think tank, was critical of the bill , saying it would increase deficits by more than $100 billion over the coming decade while encouraging tax cheating and expanding the tax gap.

The group concluded its report on the bill by saying “rescinding IRS enforcement funds would be a big mistake.”

Goldman agreed with that analysis, pointing out that the additional funding would, in fact, result in more scrutiny on tax returns that come in and “more people dealing with the IRS.”

But who would get the most attention? Republicans say it would be lower- to middle-class people and small businesses. Democrats counter it would be those higher-earners making $400,000 or more.

“So I think what this is already framing is that there’s a difference in opinion on who’s going to have to be dealing with this,” Goldman said. “But under the current system, what we’re currently seeing is that taxpayers of lower incomes are facing these unjustly high audit rates because lower-income taxpayers are simply easier to audit.”

He says the money for the IRS would make it easier for the agency to check out those more complicated tax returns, as well as making customer service more efficient.

“When these things are working more efficiently, there’s going to be overall benefits to our tax collection process, which is also going to increase the benefits to having this $80 billion,” Goldman said. “Or, on the other side, if we remove the extra $80 billion, it’s going to increase the cost and it’s going to add to our deficit.”

