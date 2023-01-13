Read full article on original website
Related
2urbangirls.com
Tax consultant spills the beans on bribing former County Assessor, judge throws out plea deal
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – The ongoing bribery case against former Los Angeles County Assessor John Noguez took an unexpected turn when his alleged co-conspirator openly testified about how the bribery worked in order to secure a plea deal. Tax consultant Ramin Salari is accused of bribing Noguez and took...
2urbangirls.com
LA County drops petition demanding former Sheriff cooperate in deputy gang probe
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. This is an interesting twist considering the media heavily focused on the County’s attempt to force him...
goldrushcam.com
Former Owner of Orange County, California Wastewater Treatment Company Pleads Guilty to Federal Environmental Criminal Charge
January 15, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – The former owner of a wastewater treatment facility in Orange County and his company each pleaded guilty on Friday to. a federal environmental criminal charge for discharging untreated industrial wastewater into the county’s sewer system. Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin,...
scvnews.com
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Eric Bunde, 55, and James Biscailuz, 54, were charged in case BA511703 with one felony count each of grand theft by embezzlement and grand theft by an employee. Bunde faces one felony count of conflict of interest, while Biscailuz faces one felony count of perjury. “We expect law enforcement agents...
davisvanguard.org
Prison Closure Advocates Hold Massive Online Rally, Urge CA Governor, Legislature to Adopt ‘Roadmap’ to Closure of ‘at Least’ 7 State Prisons
SACRAMENTO, CA – Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and other prison reform advocates, in an online rally late last week, demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state legislature adopt a “community-informed roadmap to close at least seven more prisons by 2025 as part of this year’s budget process.”
California Deputy Public Defender Slain on Mexican Vacation: Officials
An attorney working for the Orange County Public Defender’s office was killed on Saturday while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in Mexico, California officials said. Elliot D. Blair, a 33-year-old assistant public defender, died in Rosarito Beach, a popular resort town close to Mexico’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz said in a statement given to The Orange County Register.It was not immediately clear how Blair was killed, but a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family said he had been the victim of “a brutal crime.”“Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate,”...
2urbangirls.com
Former nurse wins $1.2M verdict after being forced to resign from LA area nursing home
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded $1.2 million to a former nurse at a Palms nursing home who said she was forced to resign in 2019 because she could no longer tolerate working conditions after witnessing alleged irregularities in the handling of some Medicare patients. The Los Angeles...
Independent review finds Kevin Cooper guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
LOS ANGELES — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was "extensive and conclusive" in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home.Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the investigation in 2021 following years of Cooper's pleas for clemency. The case had garnered national attention from people including now-Vice President Kamala Harris and reality star Kim Kardashian. The independent investigators' report was released Friday.Cooper, 65, maintained he was framed by investigators whom, he alleged, planted his blood on a T-shirt found by the side of...
How is Orange County Combating Hate After Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis?
Two years after county officials deemed COVID-19 a public health emergency, a pandemic-amplified hate spike brought them face to face with another one entirely. A resolution approved unanimously by county supervisors last month declares racism “a public health crisis” and calls for the county to be a “justice-oriented governmental organization” through “robust trainings and continuing education”
Accused Arizona meth smuggler, 19, faces possibility of life in prison
PHOENIX — A young Arizona man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle about 175 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis on charges of possession with...
Shirley Weber Is Sworn in as California’s First Elected Black Secretary of State
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media. On Jan 9, with the sound of African drumming in the background, Shirley Weber was sworn-in as the first-elected Black Secretary of State (SOS) of California and the 32nd person to hold the position.
californiaglobe.com
California’s Anti-Racist Water Plan
As of this coming Wednesday, water will no longer be racist because that’s when the California State Water Resources Control Board will discuss its 2023-2025 Racial Equity Action Plan. On the 18th, the Board will discuss – but will not vote to disapprove nor approve as the Action Plan...
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
KTLA.com
San Pedro woman busted during investigation into drug smuggling in Los Angeles County jails
A San Pedro woman is in custody after authorities discovered fentanyl, heroin and illegal firearms inside her residence, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The woman’s arrest came after detectives with LASD’s Organized Crime Task Force received information about inmates in county jails conspiring...
KTLA.com
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Biden approves disaster aid for California counties battered by storms — but not SLO County
U.S. Rep Jimmy Panetta and other government officials toured storm-damaged spots in San Luis Obispo County this weekend.
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
Todd & Julie Chrisley scheduled to report to Florida prisons on Tuesday
MIAMI - Former reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are scheduled to report to their respective Florida prisons on Tuesday at noon. The couple was sentenced to prison in November for fraud and tax crimes. Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for their reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. In addition, they were found guilty of several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. Todd Chrisley, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years...
orangecountytribune.com
HB woman held for elder abuse
Sally Nava Kanarek, 76, of Huntington Beach, was arrested Thursday on multiple felony counts of financial elder abuse, grand theft of an elder, and forgery after a Department of Insurance investigation found she allegedly defrauded an elderly client, who did not have the capacity to consent to her actions, out of $90,995.
avdailynews.com
Gov. Newsom Honors Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun:. “Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Deputy Calhoun, a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those he served with at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, who are mourning the painful loss of another deputy weeks ago. Deputy Calhoun died a hero and his bravery and selfless service will always be remembered.”
Comments / 1