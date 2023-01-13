MIAMI - Former reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are scheduled to report to their respective Florida prisons on Tuesday at noon. The couple was sentenced to prison in November for fraud and tax crimes. Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for their reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. In addition, they were found guilty of several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. Todd Chrisley, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years...

