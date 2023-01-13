ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 2-8

  • On Jan. 2, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for a bench warrant.
  • On Jan. 2, Christopher Lawerence, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
  • On Jan. 2, Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 120 block of Niblick Rd. for a bench warrant.
  • On Jan. 2, Albert Julian Francis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
  • On Jan. 3, Jordan Dominique Dooley, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2100 block of Oak St. for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
  • On Jan. 3, Albert Julian Francis, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 400 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
  • On Jan. 3, Steven Matthew French, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and a bench warrant.
  • On Jan. 4, Wilfredo Jr Gutierrez, of Paso Robles, was on-view arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
  • On Jan. 5, Leticia Uvalle, of Nipomo was taken into custody on the 280 block of Lake Nacimiento Dr. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 5, Tracy Plymale, of Bakersfield, Calif., was arrested on Golden Hill Rd. for receiving concealing stolen property, etc., and possession of burglary tools.
  • On Jan. 5, Tony Jay Neal, of Bakersfield, was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill and Rolling Hill for transportation of sale of methamphetamine, and for forging or falsifying vehicle registration.
  • On Jan. 5, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1500 block of Park St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
  • On Jan. 5, Jeremy Wooldridge, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. for trespassing.
  • On Jan. 6, Esteban Garciaaguilar, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 32nd St. and Park St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for a bench warrant.
  • On Jan. 6, James Allen Hallett, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and multiple bench warrants.
  • On Jan. 6, Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, of Paso Robles, was arrested for a bench warrant and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
  • On Jan. 6, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles, was arrested for loitering to commit a crime.
  • On Jan. 6, James Hallet, of Bradley, was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant.
  • On Jan. 6, Jonathan Richard Zeller, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 7, Kristen Dionne Anderson, of Fellows, Calif, was taken into custody on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 7, Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2600 block of Riverside for a bench warrant and possession of a specified controlled substance.
  • On Jan. 7, Michael David Hihtala, transient, was summoned/cited for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
  • On Jan. 7, Jeremy Nehemiah Wooldridge, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St. for trespassing.
  • On Jan. 7, Enrique Bernadinoolivera, of Templeton, was summoned/cited on the corner of Oak St. and 34th St. for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
  • On Jan. 8, St Anthony Hall, of Palm Bay, Florida, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On Jan. 8, Bruce Eric Landgraf, of Walnut Creek, Calif., was arrested for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
  • On Jan. 8, Apolinar Yanez, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1100 block of 24th St. for possession of a specified controlled substance.

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

