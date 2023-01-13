Read full article on original website
Green Forest English teacher arrested for ‘possible inappropriate behavior’ with student
A Green Forest English teacher was arrested following accusations of "possible inappropriate behavior" between him and a student.
ksgf.com
Woman Safe, Kidnapping Suspect In Custody
(KTTS News) — A man accused of kidnapping a woman outside a grocery store in Aurora has turned himself in. Nick Morris was wanted for the kidnapping of Andrea Wilson on Sunday. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Wilson is being treated for some injuries, but will recover. Police say...
Substitute teacher removed from Bentonville school after accusation of inappropriate touching
A substitute teacher was removed from a middle school in Bentonville after a report of inappropriate touching.
fourstateshomepage.com
Monett woman safe after alleged kidnapping
KSNF/KODE — A woman is safe and a man is in jail after an alleged kidnapping in Aurora this weekend. According to the Aurora/Marionville Police Department’s Facebook page, an altercation happened around two in the morning Saturday in the parking lot of “Pricecutter” in Aurora. The...
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
KTLO
Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence
Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
KHBS
Former governor's son arrested on drug charges in Benton County
The son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is being held in the Benton County Jail on drug charges. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, Friday on several charges, including "possession of a controlled substance" and "simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms." No...
Former Arkansas governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years or life in prison. There is no bond set at this time.
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
KYTV
Police say woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo. located; searching for suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department says a woman it feared to be in danger is safe. Andrea Wilson, 20, disappeared Saturday morning after an incident at 708 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo. Police say she was located at her home. Investigators say they believed she was forced...
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
koamnewsnow.com
Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora
AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
Woman accused of breaking Springfield worker’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm. Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, Missouri, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report. Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. […]
Two men sentenced for blowing up Bella Vista bench
Two men have been sentenced to federal prison on Jan. 10 for blowing up a bench in Bella Vista.
933kwto.com
Man from Springfield Dead after Crash in Branson West
A man from Springfield is dead following a car crash in Branson West. Police say 36-year-old Brent Sexton was driving his Ford Explorer along Highway 13 in Branson West Monday morning when his car went off the road. According to investigators, after veering off the road, the car flipped before...
KYTV
Two dead after head-on crash in Stone County, Mo.
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a head-on crash in Stone County Friday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Route TT, two miles east of Reavisville. The crash occurred when a Ford F150 traveling east attempted to pass another car and struck a Ford Taurus traveling west head-on.
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for engagement from you. Recently, someone posted on a garage sale page serving parts of Lawrence County about the Marshall’s store in Aurora. It warned customers to watch out if they visit it. There is no Marshall’s store in Aurora.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports speed as a factor in a deadly crash in Branson West on Monday. Brent Sexton. 36, died in the crash. Troopers responded to State Highway 13 in Branson West around 10:45 a.m. Investigators say Sexton drove his Ford Explorer off the roadway’s right side at a high-speed rate and overturned down an embankment. The vehicle then caught fire.
