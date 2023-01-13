Threekit Announces the Magical Product Experience for Retail and Luxury, Connecting Online Inspiration with In-Store Service for a Cohesive Buying Journey

Meghan Markle-approved Hatch is hard at work changing the face of maternity fashion. The 12-year-old brand is using new growth equity funding led by Marquee Brands to power a new vision in the form of Hatch Collective, a platform company that will run the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity brands in North America in addition to Hatch. Marquee nabbed the IP for that trio of brands during their 2019 bankruptcy. Hatch founder and CEO Ariane Goldman will steer the collective, which “consolidates access to the most sought-after maternity brands,” it said in a media statement. The new...

33 MINUTES AGO