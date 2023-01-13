ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Lite 98.7

Missing Herkimer County Man Found Deceased

UPDATE - 1/17/23: State Police say the body of Jan Dager was located on Monday afternoon in a wooded area approximately a half-mile from his home. Investigators say the scene appeared consistent with that of a natural death. The investigation is continuing. ---------------------- New York State Police are asking for...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Gun Used to Stop Man Attacking Applebee’s Workers with a Steak Knife

The New Hartford Police were called to Applebee's on Commercial Drive after an altercation escalated quickly with a customer. Officers say on Saturday, January 14th a man walked into the restaurant and was asked to leave. The man, identified as 28-year-old Esteban Padron, had previously been asked to leave the Applebee's on another date for acting disorderly.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Lite 98.7

CNY Man Dies After Being Pinned By UTV

A 60-year-old Central New York man was killed in a UTV mishap in Oswego County. According to New York State Police investigators, James Potter was backing-up his UTV on an off-road trail in the town of Richland when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to rollover and pin him beneath it.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

How Many will Run for Mayor Next Year in the City of Utica?

So far, one person has thrown a hat into the race for Utica Mayor in the Handshake City for next year's 2023 election. Robert Cardillo was first out of the gate to announce his candidacy back on November 10th, and so far there are only rumors lurking about as we enter the month of December.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas

A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
NORWICH, NY
Lite 98.7

Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall

As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
ONEIDA, NY
