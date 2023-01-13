Read full article on original website
GRPD: Cars exchanging gunfire crash, hurt toddler
Two cars exchanging gunfire led to a crash that hurt a toddler on Monday, police say.
Driver killed in crash where car strikes tree in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a Monday morning crash when she struck a tree in Calhoun County, police said. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash report around 8:51 a.m., Jan. 16 at K Drive South near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township southwest of Battle Creek, said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
WNDU
Benton Harbor man killed after argument with next-door neighbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead after an argument with his next-door neighbor escalated last Tuesday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of an assault at River Terrace Apartments around 12 p.m. on Jan. 10. An initial...
Gunmen in 2 cars shoot at each other in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gunmen in two vehicles shot at each other Monday in Grand Rapids, police said. Officers responded to multiple reports of shootings around 2:40 p.m., Jan. 16, police said. The first shooting was in the area of Fuller Avenue Southeast and Alexander Street Southeast and the second in the area of Union Avenue Southeast and Logan Street Southeast, said the Grand Rapids Police Department.
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
WNDU
Dowagiac man hurt after crashing truck into Cass County pond
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was hurt after crashing his pickup truck into a pond on Sunday morning in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. on Dutch Settlement just east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies say the man was driving west on Dutch Settlement when his truck ran off the road, then hit a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond.
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
Speeding Driver Loses Control On US-131 And Crashes Into Building
Looking at these pictures from the Michigan State Police it's safe to say the teen driver is lucky to be alive and able to walk away from this crash with just minor injuries. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,. motor vehicle crashes are the number one...
Fox17
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death. Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021. Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other...
WWMTCw
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
NY man sentenced for scamming thousands from Kent Co. grandparents
A New York man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from Kent County grandparents.
Vigil held for missing Portage mother
Family and friends of a missing mother of eight held a candlelight vigil for her on Sunday. Heather Kelley has been missing since December 10.
Missing Bowne Twp. woman returns home
Deputies are looking for a missing woman in Kent County.
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Westbound M-6 closed after crash involving semi-truck
KENT COUNTY, MI – Westbound M-6 is closed at Broadmoor Avenue SE for a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a box truck. The crash happened just before noon Tuesday, Jan. 17. Police and firefighters are on the scene. State police urged motorists to avoid the area. Police expect...
WWMTCw
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
Fox17
1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
