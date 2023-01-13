Read full article on original website
Dora Gonzales
Dora Gonzales, age 74, of Holland (formerly of Fennville), passed away at her home, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, January 16, 2023. Dora was a spirit-filled, fun-loving woman who loved the Lord and her family immensely. She was an attendant of Cornerstone Tabernacle and was an amazing mother, grandma, and great-grandma who provided a great example of what it was to be a person of faith.
Rex Norton
Rexford Lawrence Norton, 80, of Holland, Michigan, was blessed to pass away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Rex was born in Des Plaines Ill on October 23, 1942. He was the eldest child of Mary (Saint Andre) and Harrison Norton. He spent his childhood in Des Plaines and then moved to Grand Rapids Michigan after 5th grade. He attended Catholic schools that shaped his faith and ethics. When he was 17 he was ice skating at Richmond Park where he met Val Linda Van Wingen. They soon became engaged and married even though he was serving in the Army National Guard. Their first child was born before the summer of 1968 when Sergeant Rex was called to action during the Detroit Riots. By the time his second son was born, he was honorably discharged and continued his work for the City of Grand Rapids, starting as a meter reader, then at the Water Works, and eventually in Housing Inspections. He continued his education while raising his family and volunteering in his community, his church, and at his sons’ schools. He graduated from Aquinas College and applied for management in Housing Inspections eventually becoming a supervisor and then a manager. This was a departure from where he had been when he was a Union representative who had taken part in contract negotiations, but this experience made him an effective leader. He demonstrated leadership to his sons when he volunteered as a soccer coach, and cub scout den leader served on his parish’s various committees, and stepped up when no one else volunteered to lead. He retired from the City of Grand Rapids after more than 30 years of service, and took up various jobs from IBM computer repairs to inspections for the state of Michigan; eventually returning to inspections with the City of Kentwood where he earned Employee of the Year recognition.
David W. Felicelli
David W. Felicelli, age 52 of Holland, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from complications of cancer he had been battling. Dave was born in Milwaukee, WI, and lived in Kenosha, Wisconsin until he was 9 years old when his family relocated to Northville, MI. He graduated from Northville High School and continued his education at Alma College, where he played football for the Scots and was a member of the TKE Fraternity. Dave loved to cook and entertain; from organizing family poker nights to football tailgates at MSU football games, and even being the Fantasy Football commissioner. He loved playing golf with family and friends. A Scout BSA and Venturing Leader, Dave was involved in many programs, had a career as a chemist, and was a Catechist at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, where he was a member. Dave was the dreamer and planner for many family adventures that took him, Beth, and the kids to many destinations around the world. He was also CFO and the biggest cheerleader of Beth’s dream business “Tulip City Paddle Tours”. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jean Moore
Jean Moore, age 97, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Jean was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an organist for many years at Maplewood Reformed Church. She retired from Holland Hospital where she was employed as a receptionist. She is survived by her children, John and Carla...
Community Action House Earns Accolade from Fast-Food Chain’s Foundation
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 17, 2023) – A local non-profit has received a financial boost from a national fast-food chain. Last week, representatives of the local Chick-Fil-A franchise presented a $75,000 check to Community Action House as a regional winner in the chain’s “True Inspiration Awards” program. The local charity was among around 2,600 applicants for the program that honors nonprofit organizations “making an impact in their local communities,” with $5 million awarded annually.
Holland Police Log January 16-17, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Two Hurt, Power Knocked Out Following Crash Near Marne
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 14, 2023) – Two persons were hospitalized and power was knocked out for an area near a two-vehicle crash in Marne on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 8th Avenue and Johnson Street just after 7 PM, on a report that a collision had occurred and that downed power lines were blocking the roadway. It was learned that an eastbound pick up truck had stopped for a stop sign and then pulled forward into the path of a northbound minivan that had the right of way. The subsequent collision pushed the vehicles into a nearby utility pole, knocking it and the power lines down.
