Rexford Lawrence Norton, 80, of Holland, Michigan, was blessed to pass away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Rex was born in Des Plaines Ill on October 23, 1942. He was the eldest child of Mary (Saint Andre) and Harrison Norton. He spent his childhood in Des Plaines and then moved to Grand Rapids Michigan after 5th grade. He attended Catholic schools that shaped his faith and ethics. When he was 17 he was ice skating at Richmond Park where he met Val Linda Van Wingen. They soon became engaged and married even though he was serving in the Army National Guard. Their first child was born before the summer of 1968 when Sergeant Rex was called to action during the Detroit Riots. By the time his second son was born, he was honorably discharged and continued his work for the City of Grand Rapids, starting as a meter reader, then at the Water Works, and eventually in Housing Inspections. He continued his education while raising his family and volunteering in his community, his church, and at his sons’ schools. He graduated from Aquinas College and applied for management in Housing Inspections eventually becoming a supervisor and then a manager. This was a departure from where he had been when he was a Union representative who had taken part in contract negotiations, but this experience made him an effective leader. He demonstrated leadership to his sons when he volunteered as a soccer coach, and cub scout den leader served on his parish’s various committees, and stepped up when no one else volunteered to lead. He retired from the City of Grand Rapids after more than 30 years of service, and took up various jobs from IBM computer repairs to inspections for the state of Michigan; eventually returning to inspections with the City of Kentwood where he earned Employee of the Year recognition.

