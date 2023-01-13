ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Wave 3

Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park. On Monday, officers arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes. Hughes was charged with murder, in addition to possession of a controlled substance, possession...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man hospitalized in Fairdale shooting; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of National Turnpike at Fairdale Road on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed. Officers said they initially...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood sent two men to the hospital Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two men were found with gunshot wounds. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man killed after shooting in the Original Highlands neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Original Highlands neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/17

Second Chances | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Michelle James to discuss everything about second chance for people who have been previously incarcerated looking for jobs. Updated: 9 hours ago. Students at the JCPS school honored their namesake...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man shot, killed on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed on Baxter Avenue Sunday afternoon. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. When officials arrived at the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: 1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area

UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that man has died from the collision on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area. Officers were called to the crash on Tuesday shortly before 8 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle then crossed over the median and hit a westbound semitruck head-on.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Complete closure on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of a complete closure on Interstate 264 West at mile marker 22.2 in the Brownsboro Road area. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that the collision involved a semitruck and passenger vehicle. Injuries have been reported and all eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man hit, killed by car in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3:00 AM near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The usual post-holiday surge of COVID cases turned out to be a ripple this year, not a tsunami. The annual rise in January hospitalizations is described as more like a bump, not a spike. It is a far cry from the days when hospitals were over capacity and medical personnel pushed to the limit.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Second Chances | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simmons College of Kentucky, Louisville’s only Historically Black College and University, announced it is partnering with the University of Kentucky to broaden educational pathways for students. On Tuesday, Simmons College President Dr. Kevin W. Cosby and UK Provost Robert DiPaola signed a “Memorandum of Understanding”...
LOUISVILLE, KY

