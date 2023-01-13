Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park. On Monday, officers arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes. Hughes was charged with murder, in addition to possession of a controlled substance, possession...
Wave 3
Man hospitalized in Fairdale shooting; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of National Turnpike at Fairdale Road on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed. Officers said they initially...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies men killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of the men killed in a double homicide in the Russell neighborhood have been released. On Tuesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. Officers arrived and found a man shot...
Wave 3
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood sent two men to the hospital Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two men were found with gunshot wounds. They...
Wave 3
LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
Wave 3
Man killed after shooting in the Original Highlands neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Original Highlands neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. When...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/17
Second Chances | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Michelle James to discuss everything about second chance for people who have been previously incarcerated looking for jobs. Updated: 9 hours ago. Students at the JCPS school honored their namesake...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot, killed on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed on Baxter Avenue Sunday afternoon. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. When officials arrived at the...
Wave 3
Dog with gunshot wound to head being treated by Metro Animal Services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services said a dog is recovering after being found with a gunshot wound to his head. The animal shelter shared pictures of Magic the dog on Tuesday, stating he is currently being treated by the shelter’s veterinarian team. On Jan. 15, Magic...
Wave 3
Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation
FULL SPEECH: WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award. FULL SPEECH: WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award. WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE...
Wave 3
Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
Wave 3
UPDATE: 1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area
UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that man has died from the collision on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area. Officers were called to the crash on Tuesday shortly before 8 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle then crossed over the median and hit a westbound semitruck head-on.
Wave 3
Highway 146, Locust Lane intersection in Oldham County completely blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The intersection of Highway 146 and Locust Lane in Oldham County is completely blocked. Oldham County Emergency Management confirmed that this is due to an injury accident. It’s not known how long the closure will be, so Tuesday morning commuters should take a different route if...
Wave 3
Complete closure on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of a complete closure on Interstate 264 West at mile marker 22.2 in the Brownsboro Road area. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that the collision involved a semitruck and passenger vehicle. Injuries have been reported and all eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down.
Wave 3
Man hit, killed by car in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3:00 AM near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
Wave 3
First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The usual post-holiday surge of COVID cases turned out to be a ripple this year, not a tsunami. The annual rise in January hospitalizations is described as more like a bump, not a spike. It is a far cry from the days when hospitals were over capacity and medical personnel pushed to the limit.
Wave 3
Second Chances | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School
Students at the JCPS school honored their namesake today. Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras. Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras. ‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed. Updated: 21 hours ago. ‘Far too...
Wave 3
Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simmons College of Kentucky, Louisville’s only Historically Black College and University, announced it is partnering with the University of Kentucky to broaden educational pathways for students. On Tuesday, Simmons College President Dr. Kevin W. Cosby and UK Provost Robert DiPaola signed a “Memorandum of Understanding”...
Wave 3
UofL, IU Southeast students spend Martin Luther King holiday serving their communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For thousands across America, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday has become a day of service. University of Louisville and Indiana University Southeast students carried out that mission Monday at various organizations across Louisville and southern Indiana. “Service is a really big part of my life,”...
Comments / 0