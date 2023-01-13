listen hear! Song of the Day: Everything But The Girl share first new music in 24 years with "Nothing Left To Lose"

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and hope you do too.British electronic pop band Everything But the Girl have announced their first new album in 24 years. The duo of Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt will release Fuse on April 21 via Buzzin’ Fly. They shared the beat-driven lead track, “Nothing Left To Lose.”Speaking about the new album and band’s re-emergence after so many years, Thorn said:“Ironically the finished sound of the new album was the last thing on our mind when we started in March 2021. Of course, we were aware of the pressures of such a long-awaited comeback, so we tried to begin instead in a spirit of open-minded playfulness, uncertain of the direction, receptive to invention.”The new track is accompanied by a video from director Charlie Di Placido. Watch below:Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekdays at 11:30.