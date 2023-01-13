ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Everything But The Girl share first new music in 24 years with "Nothing Left To Lose"

Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUlcU_0kDe59Im00

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and hope you do too.British electronic pop band Everything But the Girl have announced their first new album in 24 years. The duo of Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt will release Fuse on April 21 via Buzzin’ Fly. They shared the beat-driven lead track, “Nothing Left To Lose.”Speaking about the new album and band’s re-emergence after so many years, Thorn said:“Ironically the finished sound of the new album was the last thing on our mind when we started in March 2021. Of course, we were aware of the pressures of such a long-awaited comeback, so we tried to begin instead in a spirit of open-minded playfulness, uncertain of the direction, receptive to invention.”The new track is accompanied by a video from director Charlie Di Placido. Watch below:Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekdays at 11:30.

Comments / 0

Related
Louisville Public Media

Culture Maven review: "Babylon"

Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplanThere are few ways to describe how much I was looking forward to viewing Damien Chazelle’s wannabe blockbuster about Hollywoodland in the Roaring 20s.I was smitten at first look of the trailer.It stars the stars of stars — Brad Pitt and Margo Robbie.The subject matter — LA in its early days, moviedom in that critical period when transitioning to sound, those hedonistic 20s — certainly intrigued.So, what does your inveterate movie considerer think of this three hour epic?Is it worth investing that much of your time?Listen to my podcast.
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy