Mineral Wells, TX

Texas child molester sentenced to 38 years for repeatedly abusing girl at his home, car

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A Mineral Wells man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for repeatedly molesting a girl starting when she was 12 years old in Parker and Palo Pinto counties, a prosecutor said.

A Parker County jury convicted 31-year-old David Shaun Gates on Wednesday of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and indecency with a child. Later that day, jurors sentenced Gates to 38 years in prison for the continuous abuse offense and 10 years plus a $1,000 fine for the indecency charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

There is no parole for defendants convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a prosecutor said.

Defense attorneys called Gates’ fiancée at the time of the abuse, who testified that the victim was not at their home when she said Gates molested her. The woman also said that the defendant was with her at night when the victim said the abuse occurred.

Gates’ mother also testified that her son worked and was with her at all times of day and night and, therefore, it was not possible for him to have molested the victim.

On cross-examination, prosecutors pointed out numerous inconsistencies and contradictions with the fiancée’s and mother’s testimony, according to a news release.

“I’m so glad that the victim has finally received the justice she deserves,” Parker County Assistant District Attorney Susan Pruett said in the news release. “Her own family was not supportive of her, so it is really meaningful for her to know that she was believed, her story has been validated, and that she matters.”

The case began when the victim made an outcry in the fall of 2020 to her Mineral Wells High School counselor. The counselor contacted Child Protective Services and made a report. CPS set up a forensic interview at the Children’s Alliance Center for Palo Pinto County.

In the wake of the interview, Mineral Wells and Weatherford police investigated the case and arrested Gates.

“In the trial, our victim described for jurors how the defendant repeatedly molested her in Weatherford and Mineral Wells in his home, his car, and even outside,” said Parker County Assistant District Attorney Mallory Vincent. “Mr. Gates exploited our victim’s unstable home life for a period of months before the sexual abuse began. Then he continued manipulating her throughout the three years of abuse by being there for her when, unfortunately, she didn’t have anyone else.”

The case was tried in the 43rd District Court in Weatherford with Judge Craig Towson presiding.

“The strong message sent by this jury on behalf of our community and our victim will result in Mr. Gates remaining in prison until the year 2061,” said Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain in the news release. ““Parker County juries have consistently supported our prosecutors and victims on these very difficult cases. Child molesters need to know that their conduct will not be tolerated in our county.”

Rebecca Whisenant
4d ago

That’s all? This child’s innocence J’s been destroyed and that’s all he gets. Life will change on the other side of the razor wire and chain link fence.

Lora Wain
4d ago

Mom should be charged for lying under oath. what adult male is with his mother continuously when he works? Not hard to see why sonny boy is a criminal! Mom taught him to lie his way out of trouble!

