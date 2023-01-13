Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
This Is What a $1 Million Pontiac GTO Judge Looks Like
These days, a Pontiac GTO Judge is far from a cheap car, but it’s not typically one you’d expect to cost Real Rich Person money. If it’s in good shape, sure, maybe it’ll go for $100,000. But if you make above-average money, live in a low-cost-of-living area, and save $1,000 a month, you could reasonably expect to buy one in cash in less than a decade. The 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge that just crossed the block at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction, though? Forget about it. That thing sold for $1.1 million.
Jalopnik
Cars and Bikes Are Pretty Much the Same Age
What came first, the bike or the car? Image: Universal History Archive (L) and Universal Images Group (R) (Getty Images) When you think about the timeline of personal transportation, what does it look like to you? In my mind, it goes something like horseback riding, then some kind of animal-pulled carriage before everyone took to bikes and eventually cars. There would, of course, have been a pretty long gap in between each new development.
Jalopnik
Ditching Licensed Cars Is the Secret to Preserving Retro Racing Games
Just before the new year, World Racing 2: Champion Edition — a new version of the 2005 racing game from the defunct German developer Synetic — found its way onto Steam. Available for the low, low price of $10, it was never going to set the storefront ablaze. But it’s a very important rerelease nonetheless, because it demonstrates how classic racers, often mired in the chains of expired licenses, can return the same way games of other genres do. It’s really quite simple: patch out the licenses.
Jalopnik
The Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Is for Rich Buyers Who Don't Do Track Days
Last week, I flew to Detroit to get a sneak peek at the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray, the first hybrid Corvette and the first all-wheel-drive vehicle to wear the Corvette badge. Chevy says the E-Ray, which made its official debut today, is the quickest-accelerating Corvette in history, ripping from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and covering the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. But the hybrid Vette wasn’t designed to be a track monster. In fact, it’s basically intended to prevent people from wandering into a dealer and buying a Z06 they can’t really use.
Jalopnik
At $27,999, Could This 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser Get You on its Team?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice special edition Toyota FJ Cruiser says they’ll accept Bitcoin in exchange for the title. We’ll have to decide what the heck that might mean in cold, hard cash. In the 1985 comedy Volunteers, Tom Hanks plays a pompous...
Jalopnik
At $10,999, Is This 2012 Chrysler 200 Hardtop Convertible a Memorable Deal?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chrysler is notable for having been offered as both a soft and hard top convertible. This one is the more desirable hard top and comes with super-low miles. Let’s see if its price also tops it off. The winners outweighed the losers...
Jalopnik
Tesla Cybertruck Will Come With Some Kind of Stainless Steel Scratch Remover
If you weren’t aware, the extremely real Tesla Cybertruck was designed with inspiration from the DeLorean DMC-12. That means hard edges, angles, and —most importantly — that smooth, unpainted stainless steel finish. But as anyone who’s ever owned a stainless steel fridge knows, that stuff is fragile....
Jalopnik
Take a Look at the First Mercedes-AMG One to Be Delivered
It’s been a long time coming, but we are finally getting a look at the first of 275 customer-destined Mercedes-AMG Ones. The automaker unleashed its halo Project One concept car on the world at the Frankfurt Motor Show more than five years ago, and since then it has pretty much just been a waiting game for when the hypercar would actually get into customers’ hands.
Jalopnik
What Do You Want to Know About the 2023 Genesis G90?
Despite what you may think of the Genesis brand, it’s an up-and-coming player in the luxury game. Every single car they make hits it out of the park. From the G70 sports sedan all the way up to the GV80 SUV, you can’t not take them seriously. The G90 embodies all of that. Before I tell you guys why I’d like to know what you all want to know about it.
Jalopnik
Owner Auctions 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, Reportedly Loses Thousands of Dollars
One of the biggest downsides of all the great cars coming out in the last few years is the opportunists trying to make a quick buck. Instead of enjoying these vehicles they’re hopping on Bring a Trailer or Cars & Bids to flip these things. One 2023 Toyota GR Corolla buyer found out the hard way, paying a substantial dealer markup, flipped it on the Cars & Bids auction site, and ended up selling it at a loss, Carscoops reports.
Jalopnik
The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Packs 655 All-Wheel Horsepower and Accelerates Quicker Than a Z06
After lots and lots of leaks and teasers, it’s here. Feast your eyes on the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray — the first hybrid Corvette, and the first with all-wheel drive. Its debut marks the 70th anniversary of the original Corvette, introduced to the world in New York City in January 1953, but the E-Ray is no retro machine.
Jalopnik
Why the Hybrid 2024 Corvette E-Ray Doesn't Have a Charging Port
The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray achieves a lot of Corvette firsts. It’s the first hybrid Corvette, and the first with all-wheel drive. It’s got a lithium-ion battery tucked between the seats. It even offers Stealth Mode for silent all-electric propulsion, so you don’t wake the neighbors with that 6.2-liter small-block V8. But there’s one thing the E-Ray doesn’t have: A charging port. So why didn’t Chevy make the first hybrid Corvette a plug-in?
Jalopnik
I Regret to Inform You That a 55-Inch TV Is the Largest TV You Can Fit Into the Back of a Lexus LS 500
You’ve got to love Google Photos. It backs up every picture that you take, and then, every now and then, decides to curate a collection of photos from your past that you didn’t have any interest in remembering. Although recently, my phone decided to remind me about my move to Detroit. As you may (but probably don’t) recall, supply chain issues caused it to be a bit of a disaster. But that photo collection did include a photo I took of a situation that taught me a lesson that is Very Important Consumer Advice: The Lexus LS 500 is not the best car for TV-buying.
Comments / 0