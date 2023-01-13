Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Co. officials respond to armed suspect near 1st and 69th, area ‘secure’
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) — Deputies from Racine and Kenosha counties responded to Union Grove for a report of an armed suspect Monday evening. A police source tells CBS 58 that this was an officer-involved shooting and that the suspect was wanted for homicide. This all happened near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County fatal police shooting followed Racine County chase
PARIS TOWNSHIP, Wis. - Law enforcement shot a driver after a pursuit that began in Racine County ended in a crash in Kenosha County Monday night, Jan. 16 near the Great Lakes Dragaway. The driver died at the hospital. The chase started in Racine County around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County inmate dies in jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County inmate died in jail Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the sheriff, the man, 34, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. and lifesaving efforts began. Jail medical staff were called in, along with the Waukesha Fire Department. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Watertown fatal fire cause 'undetermined;' no suspicious activity
WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown fire officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that the cause of a fatal fire on Western Avenue last month will be listed as "undetermined." Officials stated in a news release that no suspicious activity, foul play, or criminal activity is suspected. It was around 12:30 a.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shooting; tow truck driver accused, firing at motorcyclist
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer on Nov. 8, 2022. The accused is Donta Davis – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
knsiradio.com
Man Hurt in Crash During Snowmobile Race
(KNSI) – A man is rushed to the hospital after a crash during the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an accident on the course in Lake Shore, near Gull Lake, around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Mayville, Wisconsin, was given immediate medical aid and taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries.
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Patrol pursuit, Delafield search and arrest
Delafield police said a man was arrested after a pursuit by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers Saturday morning. A homeowner shared photos of the arrest with FOX6 News.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WISN
Two week overnight closures on I-43 between Mequon and Brown Deer Road
Beginning on Jan. 16, overnight closures are scheduled for approximately two weeks on. I-43 northbound and southbound between Mequon Road and Brown Deer Road. Weekday closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weekend closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The closure is due to continuing...
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
St. Francis business vandalized; police seek BMW, 3 people
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - St. Francis police are asking the public for its help in connection with a case of vandalism at Superior Equipment and Supply from September 2022. Police said a man was caught on camera knocking over light poles and a woman was seen urinating in a bush as part of a malicious drunk rampage. One detective told FOX6 News it was a pointless crime.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County Huber inmate on the run; officials seek help
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to locate a Huber inmate. Officials say 27-year-old Jessica Shafer failed to return from a medical appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges. Now, she has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha wanted man hiding in attic arrested after brief pursuit
KENOSHA, Wis. - A wanted man hiding in an attic was arrested in Kenosha late Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Kenosha police said officers stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. that was driven by a man, 40, wanted on felony domestic violence charges. He fled the traffic stop, and police chased him.
nbc15.com
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
TOWN OF AZTALAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a deputy in Jefferson County. A Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Deputy checked in on a car with only one person inside in the Town of Aztalan Friday night. The deputy said he smelled...
wgtd.org
Standoff Near Union Grove Ends With Gunfire
(WGTD)---A tense standoff at the Racine/Kenosha County line near Union Grove late Monday afternoon ended in a barrage of gunfire and the death of a suspect. The incident began in the Burlington area with a high-speed chase that ended in a field near U.S. 45 and County ‘K-R.’ The driver ran off with a gun. A perimeter was set up.
lptv.org
Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash
A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.
Dodge Co. sheriff says county is prepared to handle challenges of prosecutor vacancies
JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Tuesday that the county is prepared to handle its current lack of state prosecutors. Dodge County was put in a tough position last week after District Attorney Kurt Klomberg put in his resignation. That move, combined with the retirement and departures of other attorneys, left the county with zero full-time state...
fortatkinsononline.com
Driver found dead in crash after evading Jefferson County deputy
A man is dead after fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle. According to information released Friday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy approached a parked vehicle to perform a check near the intersection of county roads Q and B in the town of Aztalan. Contact was...
