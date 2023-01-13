ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County fatal police shooting followed Racine County chase

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Wis. - Law enforcement shot a driver after a pursuit that began in Racine County ended in a crash in Kenosha County Monday night, Jan. 16 near the Great Lakes Dragaway. The driver died at the hospital. The chase started in Racine County around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County inmate dies in jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County inmate died in jail Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the sheriff, the man, 34, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. and lifesaving efforts began. Jail medical staff were called in, along with the Waukesha Fire Department. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Watertown fatal fire cause 'undetermined;' no suspicious activity

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown fire officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that the cause of a fatal fire on Western Avenue last month will be listed as "undetermined." Officials stated in a news release that no suspicious activity, foul play, or criminal activity is suspected. It was around 12:30 a.m....
WATERTOWN, WI
knsiradio.com

Man Hurt in Crash During Snowmobile Race

(KNSI) – A man is rushed to the hospital after a crash during the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an accident on the course in Lake Shore, near Gull Lake, around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Mayville, Wisconsin, was given immediate medical aid and taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries.
LAKE SHORE, MN
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

St. Francis business vandalized; police seek BMW, 3 people

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - St. Francis police are asking the public for its help in connection with a case of vandalism at Superior Equipment and Supply from September 2022. Police said a man was caught on camera knocking over light poles and a woman was seen urinating in a bush as part of a malicious drunk rampage. One detective told FOX6 News it was a pointless crime.
SAINT FRANCIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County Huber inmate on the run; officials seek help

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to locate a Huber inmate. Officials say 27-year-old Jessica Shafer failed to return from a medical appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges. Now, she has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha wanted man hiding in attic arrested after brief pursuit

KENOSHA, Wis. - A wanted man hiding in an attic was arrested in Kenosha late Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Kenosha police said officers stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. that was driven by a man, 40, wanted on felony domestic violence charges. He fled the traffic stop, and police chased him.
KENOSHA, WI
wgtd.org

Standoff Near Union Grove Ends With Gunfire

(WGTD)---A tense standoff at the Racine/Kenosha County line near Union Grove late Monday afternoon ended in a barrage of gunfire and the death of a suspect. The incident began in the Burlington area with a high-speed chase that ended in a field near U.S. 45 and County ‘K-R.’ The driver ran off with a gun. A perimeter was set up.
UNION GROVE, WI
lptv.org

Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash

A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.
NISSWA, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dodge Co. sheriff says county is prepared to handle challenges of prosecutor vacancies

JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Tuesday that the county is prepared to handle its current lack of state prosecutors. Dodge County was put in a tough position last week after District Attorney Kurt Klomberg put in his resignation. That move, combined with the retirement and departures of other attorneys, left the county with zero full-time state...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

