(KNSI) – A man is rushed to the hospital after a crash during the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an accident on the course in Lake Shore, near Gull Lake, around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Mayville, Wisconsin, was given immediate medical aid and taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries.

LAKE SHORE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO